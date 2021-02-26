 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Almost a year into it, hundreds of thousands of deaths, and NOW corporate America says it will play a bigger role in fighting Covid. Way to step up there, pals   (nytimes.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't step up before because they had Trump to protect and help enrich their bottom line by allowing them to not have to be good corporate citizens and fear political reprisal.  Now that Biden's in the Big Chair, he's calling on business to start behaving responsibly, so now they're shuffling their feet and kicking rocks but ultimately deciding that if they absolutely have to, they might as well get some good PR out of it.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: they won't.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, my employer has been at the forefront the entire time. Massive shift to work from home, been at it for nearly a year now actually and going back to the office will be revisited in June.

Hazard pay and multiple rounds of thank you pay has been given out to front line workers as well as up-to-date vaccination information and schedules.

/I count my blessings as I know there are millions of people out there who were not as fortunate.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: They didn't step up before because they had Trump to protect and help enrich their bottom line by allowing them to not have to be good corporate citizens and fear political reprisal.  Now that Biden's in the Big Chair, he's calling on business to start behaving responsibly, so now they're shuffling their feet and kicking rocks but ultimately deciding that if they absolutely have to, they might as well get some good PR out of it.


This.

The science and Biden are actually paying attention, and lawsuits are rolling.

This is just CYA damage control now.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Trump they got to pretend it isn't a problem.
Now , they have to pretend they care and pretend they will do something.
Either way , most of us were/are/ will be essential workers that have to work like it without the pay or benefits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: Spoiler: they won't.


And I blame consumers. The public refuses to boycott spending.
We need to force companies to step and if they don't we need to starve them of money.
I personally will not ever visit things like movies and bars because they didn't try to help. No. They kept crying the whole year long.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car companies were producing ventilators, cloths companies were producing masks.

What original things are just being done now that weren't being done previously?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of how they put up rainbow flags for LGBTQ month and then go back to paying politicians to pass anti worker laws. A lot of show and little else.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole thing has taught me CEOs legitimately see employees and customers as lumps of cash  for their taking. fark all of them.  Hard.
Personally I'm not doing any superfluous spending for the remainder of my life.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Car companies were producing ventilators, cloths companies were producing masks.

What original things are just being done now that weren't being done previously?


Paying employees for quarantine time
Covering layoffs and unemployment
Mandatory masks and safety policies for customers and employees

You know, all the shiat Trump ignored. It's especially stupid here in Georgia watching idiots still argue about masks.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, a gentle reminder - in the age of Biden admin rah-rah over how much progress we've made against COVID-19 (and that rah-rah is well deserved, as we have made much more progress in the short time he's been in office), we're still in deep shiat.

Even with the reductions in transmission, the increases in vaccination, and the push to get more people to pull their heads out of their asses when it comes to staying at home, wearing masks, and social distancing, COVID-19 numbers have plateaued now at values higher than the mid-2020 "spike."

The November 2020-January 2021 second spike has normalized high COVID-19 rates to the point where what we panicked about last year is now expected this year.

It's not only not over, we've a long way to go. Stop acting like assholes. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay away from people, and for fark's sake, stay home if & when you can.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Gotta say, my employer has been at the forefront the entire time. Massive shift to work from home, been at it for nearly a year now actually and going back to the office will be revisited in June.

Hazard pay and multiple rounds of thank you pay has been given out to front line workers as well as up-to-date vaccination information and schedules.

/I count my blessings as I know there are millions of people out there who were not as fortunate.


Obviously you don't work for the government.

/works for the government
//it's worse than you've heard
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Car companies were producing ventilators, cloths companies were producing masks.

What original things are just being done now that weren't being done previously?


They need something to deflect from the layoffs. They had the ongoing good will about supporting BLM, then they did some layoffs, so that goodwill dried up. They need some more before they do it again, lip service it is.

So remember, we're all in this together; now your job is gone to keep their bonus' flowing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: big pig peaches: Car companies were producing ventilators, cloths companies were producing masks.

What original things are just being done now that weren't being done previously?

Paying employees for quarantine time
Covering layoffs and unemployment
Mandatory masks and safety policies for customers and employees

You know, all the shiat Trump ignored. It's especially stupid here in Georgia watching idiots still argue about masks.


I said original, as it things that weren't already being done.

/I hear Biden came up with this new thing called "sex".
//New York Times is reporting it's said to be "pretty neat".
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even after a year, it's still not enough to just say ok folks, Corporate America will save your Azz....

Even after a year, it's still not enough to just say ok folks, the Government will save your Azz......$xxx,xx like that's gonna help the millions that are still outta work, because the Government & Corporate can't get it together too face facts along w/Reality of day to day needs of the American people.....!!!!!

I'm glad I was already broke & have had to use up whatever savin's I had before this Shat storm started.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I'm out Fellow Farkerz, back to my movie again Murder Inc......not to bad of a movie too, have fun & stay safe at HOME....!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I haven't heard any companies compalin about temporarily turning their parking lots into testing/vaccination sites. What more can they do without taking on an unreasonable burden of liability?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The next time I hear a CEO say "Our greatest asset is our people" ...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now we're farked. The chutes lead off in 2 different directions, but they both end here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Spoiler: they won't.


This us the moment conglomerates have been waiting for. Now they can contribute for the syndicate!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Car companies were producing ventilators, cloths companies were producing masks.

What original things are just being done now that weren't being done previously?


Tracking and vaccine requirements.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I haven't heard any companies compalin about temporarily turning their parking lots into testing/vaccination sites. What more can they do without taking on an unreasonable burden of liability?


Take on a reasonable burden of liability, lobby Congress to help people. Lobby people to help themselves. If they are all concerned they should use their powers for good rather than just for profit.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Will they pledge to be there for me in these troubled times?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I haven't heard any companies complain about temporarily turning their parking lots into testing/vaccination sites. What more can they do without taking on an unreasonable burden of liability?


I think they could start with the simplest things, like requiring employees and customers to wear masks. I know all the big chains pay lip service to that with official policies, but it seems like none of them are doing that around me...I mean individual locations might have managers who enforce that, but the parent corporations wash their hands of the issue. Yesterday there was a story of 23 infected employees at a nearby Whole Foods: "When I worked Monday I saw many, many customers and staff wearing their masks incorrectly and/or not social distancing." Their corporate parent just announced they're on pace for record revenue of over a half trillion dollars a year, so it's not like they couldn't do something if they wanted. Even pharmacists in my town are chin-diapered anti-maskers...they work for huge national chains, and Michigan is having these COVID-denier pharmacists give the vaccines.

I get that it's difficult, with a third of the population intentionally resisting public health precautions, but that's where companies could make a difference, and do more than this latest stupid effort of mailing masks to people, as if that's been the problem. Hire security to enforce the policies they only talk about, and fire employees and ban customers who violate the policies.
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Spoiler: they won't.


Sure they will.  They will put out all sorts of tweets and slap whatever ribbon/flag/color scheme all over their marketing shiat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Spoiler: they won't.


Hey they will spend some money on the "We are all in this together" banners and hand washing signs. What more do you want these poor people to do you heartless bastard?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But toilet paper in back in stock so I'm good.
 
