(Bloomberg)   Google Lawyers: Judge, everybody should know "Incognito Mode" is a sham and google tracks you everywhere by now, and hell, even your own court's website uses our analytics from that data. Judge: Oh, REALLLY? 'Cause that's a SERIOUS problem   (bloomberg.com) divider line
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be good enough to keep the wife in the dark about your gerbil fetish but that's about it.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone REALLY think that Google wasn't tracking you whilst you were using Incognito Mode?

/ how else did Amazon figure out that I quite enjoy the shapely posteriors of attractive young ladies and I am entirely incapable of prevaricating with regards to the subject...
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't read most of the article because I'm in private mode.

/hahaha
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the Brave browser.

I am sure that somewhere, something is being tracked, but it seems to be built to be more independent than Google products (whose whole gig is interoperability, not falting Google on that front)
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: It might be good enough to keep the wife in the dark about your gerbil fetish but that's about it.


Here you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll let you GIS for the NSFW ones where they're naked.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean its sorta laid out in plain english, so im not sure why this is a shock to anyone

Firefox clears your search and browsing history when you quit the app or close all Private Browsing tabs and windows. While this doesn't make you anonymous to websites or your internet service provider, it makes it easier to keep what you do online private from anyone else who uses this computer.

Chrome won't save your browsing history, cookies and site data, or information entered in forms.
Files you download and bookmarks you create will be kept.
Your activity isn't hidden from websites you visit, your employer or school, or your internet service provider.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Slypork: SoupGuru: It might be good enough to keep the wife in the dark about your gerbil fetish but that's about it.

Here you go:
[Fark user image 432x306][Fark user image 432x306]
I'll let you GIS for the NSFW ones where they're naked.


I see no tails, so those are not gerbils. A gerbil is just a mouse with fur on its tail. And they have a nasty bite. But otherwise make awesome pets
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should I use incognito on this site cause I am getting pay walled?

I never thought google stopped tracking me, I just thought it was a way to keep my history clean from boobie websites.    I am sure your uses are more pure.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glad I use Firefox with just about every ad blocker available. Had a feeling a while ago that Google wasn't the company of "Don't be evil" anymore and I ditched the browser. Hopefully they get raked over the coals for that one.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Protection of the precious children is paramount. Nothing will change.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Firefox and Bing.  It's a shame I can't get a new Windows Phone anymore, but I disabled as many crap apps and services as possible on this Samsung Android phone to the point that the Google Play Store breaks when I try to open it.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hopefully the Lady Gaga dognappers don't know about this when they use incognito mode to put ads on CraigsList.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Glad I use Firefox with just about every ad blocker available. Had a feeling a while ago that Google wasn't the company of "Don't be evil" anymore and I ditched the browser. Hopefully they get raked over the coals for that one.


Also VPN, always use a VPN.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I like the Brave browser.

I am sure that somewhere, something is being tracked, but it seems to be built to be more independent than Google products (whose whole gig is interoperability, not falting Google on that front)


i've used duckduckgo on my tablets.  i might check out brave as a comparison.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is a fundamental misunderstanding of what those browser modes are. They turn off local tracking and nothing more. You stop tracking yourself. You can't prevent websites from tracking you without jumping through a hell of a lot more hoops.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: I couldn't read most of the article because I'm in private mode.

/hahaha


I'm not even in private mode, I just have FF's tracking protection on... same result.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good luck tracking me, I use Duck Duck Go behind seven proxies.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm behind 7 proxies.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Noscript seems to mess with trackers (I leave them all disabled unless required by a site), I get a lot of strange ads that are clearly targeted at a different audience.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Noscript seems to mess with trackers (I leave them all disabled unless required by a site), I get a lot of strange ads that are clearly targeted at a different audience.


Yeah, I've had good luck with noscript as well.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: swankywanky: I like the Brave browser.

I am sure that somewhere, something is being tracked, but it seems to be built to be more independent than Google products (whose whole gig is interoperability, not falting Google on that front)

i've used duckduckgo on my tablets.  i might check out brave as a comparison.


Changing your search engine to something other than Google does very little other than hide your search history. The vast majority of the information that Google gathers (and Facebook too) is through their ads and analytics offerings which are embedded on virtually every website you visit. If you want to actually make Google work a little to track you, you need to setup something like a pihole (pi-hole.net) and block their trackers. Even that isn't a 100% guarantee but it'll at least slow them down a notch or two.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

trerro: Raider_dad: I couldn't read most of the article because I'm in private mode.

/hahaha

I'm not even in private mode, I just have FF's tracking protection on... same result.


Maybe they consider anyone not signed in browsing in private , they NEEED our info.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a server running pihole and unbound dns, so I've got that going for me.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm a little weird in that 99% of my Google searches are in incognito mode. I just don't want to have a feed full of recommendations for Chinese food places near my house, how to repair a leaky faucet, or traffic on my local freeway.

In December I googled a car model I hadn't heard of before and now I get constant ads for minivans. In 2018 I was in Greece and I still get weekly stories about what the weather is like at the acropolis.

Anyway ads are garbage and tracking is like throwing darts at best.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Good luck tracking me, I use Duck Duck Go behind seven proxies.


Good thing I read the thread before making a 7 VPN joke.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: I have a server running pihole and unbound dns, so I've got that going for me.


Use a VPN on my phone and desktop, but still have a Pi-hole for everything else on the network.

It's surprising (not really) how often LG and Vizio smart TVs try to phone home.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty sure incognito mode has a disclaimer that it doesn't prevent your ISP from knowing where you go.

It's not designed to protect your privacy from elsewhere, only from those who might have actual access to your computer.

Frankly, I don't care if Google knows about my fetish for trans/midget/donkey porn; I just don't trust any of my friends to obey my wishes and scrub my computer when I die.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: I have a server running pihole and unbound dns, so I've got that going for me.


My pihole is blocking over 40% of all requests.  Mostly from my Roku.  I'm sure scribe.logs.roku.com is totally not trying to track anything.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Noscript seems to mess with trackers (I leave them all disabled unless required by a site), I get a lot of strange ads that are clearly targeted at a different audience.


I use absolutely no ad blockers or the like, and I sometimes get ads that aren't even in the language that I speak.  If they can't even get something as basic as that right, they are useless about actually "tracking" me in other ways.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you don't want to be tracked, just keep your phone inside a potato chip bag. Sarah Connor said that worked and movies don't lie.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Literally the only thing I've ever used incognito mode for was to prevent the wife, kid, or guest from accidently seeing my browsing history.

I don't trust it any farther than that.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: State_College_Arsonist: Noscript seems to mess with trackers (I leave them all disabled unless required by a site), I get a lot of strange ads that are clearly targeted at a different audience.

I use absolutely no ad blockers or the like, and I sometimes get ads that aren't even in the language that I speak.  If they can't even get something as basic as that right, they are useless about actually "tracking" me in other ways.


The argument has been going on since since we stopped using text based browsers.  The outcome of "ads bad, data tracking bad" has been an arms race which has resulted in people now paying a 3rd party to shield your ip address (from a second party you also pay) from a 4th party, some of which you are buying shiat from so the 4th party knows who you are because you told them.

And the only thing keeping your "data safe" is some vaguely worded service agreement with an IT company.  "But if the vpn sells my data they'll lose customers!". To which I whisper , "they will just rebrand"
 
wage0048
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pretty sure incognito mode has a disclaimer that it doesn't prevent your ISP from knowing where you go.

It's not designed to protect your privacy from elsewhere, only from those who might have actual access to your computer.

Frankly, I don't care if Google knows about my fetish for trans/midget/donkey porn; I just don't trust any of my friends to obey my wishes and scrub my computer when I die.


Scrubbed? Pfft.

Two bags of natural lump charcoal doused with half a pint of lighter fluid. Toss the computer on top, unscrew the cap of the lighter fluid bottle and set it atop the computer.

Light with a long match and back the fark away.

That's how you destroy a computer.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Noscript seems to mess with trackers (I leave them all disabled unless required by a site), I get a lot of strange ads that are clearly targeted at a different audience.


I love Noscript but it can be a pain to use at times. Trying to figure out what combination of scripts will get a website to function properly can be endlessly frustrating. And sometimes it doesn't seem to matter if all of them are allowed. But it does show you exactly how many scripts a site is running, most of them being trackers.

/confuses the hell out of people who use my computer
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: If you don't want to be tracked, just keep your phone inside a potato chip bag. Sarah Connor said that worked and movies don't lie.


That was the old foil-lined bags. Nowadays they are just mylar which blocks nothing.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm no fan of Google, but FFS, this is what it says (emphasis mine) when I open a new Incognito tab in Chrome:

"You've gone incognito

Pages you view in incognito tabs won't stick around in your browser's history, cookie store, or search history after you've closed all of your incognito tabs. Any files you download or bookmarks you create will be kept.

However, you aren't invisible. Going incognito doesn't hide your browsing from your employer, your internet service provider, or the websites you visit."
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gleeman: ChrisDe: Good luck tracking me, I use Duck Duck Go behind seven proxies.

Good thing I read the thread before making a 7 VPN joke.


Proxies. It's funny becausea proxy doesn't add any inherent security the way VPNs do.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

