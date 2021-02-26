 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Dutch sex-workers to host a mobile peepshow next to Dutch parliament, wish to be allowed to reopen like other contact professionals. Subby suggest using a shower curtain with a hole to avoid covid infection   (nltimes.nl) divider line
15
    More: Giggity, Peep show, Sex workers, Moira Mona, Sex worker, Prostitution, Sex industry, Professional, AIDS  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 10:20 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a glories idea!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can do anything through a hole in a sheet!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Baby steps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I gave a former girlfriend a Dutch Parliament once...she couldn't ga zitten for a week.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: What a glories idea!


So close.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Baby steps.

[Fark user image 425x337]


This could be a HILARIOUS Halloween costume possibly involving that gooey slime crap that kids play with or fake cock roaches.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Madison_Smiled: Baby steps.

[Fark user image 425x337]

This could be a HILARIOUS Halloween costume possibly involving that gooey slime crap that kids play with or fake cock roaches.


FTFM   even better.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Madison_Smiled: Baby steps.

[Fark user image 425x337]

This could be a HILARIOUS Halloween costume possibly involving that gooey slime crap that kids play with or fake cock roaches.


Not mousetraps??

/AFTA, heavy breathing, in close proximity, with a lot of physical contact and bodily fluids touching the other person. Sure, go for it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You could try using a rudder from on top of your oven, maybe?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought this was to be outlawed because a certain government official wanted "better" tourists?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Would you say that those Dutch sex workers were....rudderless?
 
groverpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I suspect the sex workers just want to be nearer their clients, the MPs.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a little too cold for an outdoor peep show.  Maybe if I could view it from a small, heated enclosure - a dutch-oven if you will.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mobile Sex Workers 2034 is the name of my Tank Police reboot.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.