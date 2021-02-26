 Skip to content
 
(WUSA9)   Middle school teacher placed on administrative leave after unnamed 'inappropriate act' caught on video call during class. Guess the act below. Bonus: Video in article from last year that has nothing to do with the story   (wusa9.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Police, High school, College, 8th-grade class, serious incident, Teacher, inappropriate behavior, Columbus, Ohio  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Booger eating?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow jerking it to VH-1 mixtapes from the 90's with the sound muted
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petting her cat?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing the cable?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
flicking the bean for 100, alex
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

no1curr: Slow jerking it to VH-1 mixtapes from the 90's with the sound muted


That's...disturbingly specific.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not having a working smoke detector.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

no1curr: Slow jerking it to VH-1 mixtapes from the 90's with the sound muted


How is that inappropriate?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Animal husbandry within city limits?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Follow up tag ?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many of these teachers whacking it after an 8th grade class are we going to have? There was another teacher yesterday.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Re-creating a Cameo appearance in Home Alone 2?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is subby surprised by a video that has nothing to do with the article? First time on the internet?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Claiming you beat Super Mario 3 but you skipped to the end w/ the flute trick?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A bit more information here.

It was a dude. Video class, camera stayed on after it was over.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "The Montgomery County Police Department told WUSA9 that they will not file charges against the teacher at this time because the incident was not deemed a crime."  So it's pretty unlikely to be something that involves sexual behavior, or nudity.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: How many of these teachers whacking it after an 8th grade class are we going to have? There was another teacher yesterday.


at least two or three more.

note from the other thread, the separate windows account seems to work.  Granted, that trick won't help idiots who fail to end the meeting before logging into Only Fans.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Follow up tag ?


Yeah.  Repeat Greens are making a cum back.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm going to assume the horrific act was 'CPR.'
With lots of mouth to mouth and lots of pumping.

No, I am not going to read the article.
This is FARK, we have standards.
 
Creoena
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Petting Lady Gaga's dogs?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Grading homework?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

no1curr: Slow jerking it to VH-1 mixtapes from the 90's with the sound muted


Fark is not you...oh hell...ziip... thecrapIhavetoputupwith.gif
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lit a joint?

Opened a beer?

Adjusted his junk?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Commenting on Fark and being neither smart or funny
 
Felkami
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kissing his husband after forgetting to end session for a video class.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Murray said the incident is under investigation and is asking students who posted the inappropriate video of the teacher on social media platforms to take it down and to stop sharing."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hid his chalk in the eraser?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you don't have a piece of tape over your built-in camera lens, you're just asking for troble.
Also, the porn computer, and the camera computer should be two separate computers.

But this is the US, so let's pillory a guy for doing something literally everyone does.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: FTFA:  "The Montgomery County Police Department told WUSA9 that they will not file charges against the teacher at this time because the incident was not deemed a crime."  So it's pretty unlikely to be something that involves sexual behavior, or nudity.


Interesting. Buttchugging a beer maybe?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Smoking
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: If you don't have a piece of tape over your built-in camera lens, you're just asking for troble.
Also, the porn computer, and the camera computer should be two separate computers.

But this is the US, so let's pillory a guy for doing something literally everyone does.


Most of us are smart lucky enough to not get caught. And, most importantly, we don't do it in front of a bunch of 13 year olds.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kissed her same-sex domestic partner?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trocadero: the flute trick?


.
 
rcw00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Kissed her same-sex domestic partner?


Nah, man, this is in Montgomery County, MD. That includes The People's Republic of Takoma Park and many other progressive DC Metro area neighborhoods.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: If you don't have a piece of tape over your built-in camera lens, you're just asking for troble.
Also, the porn computer, and the camera computer should be two separate computers.

But this is the US, so let's pillory a guy for doing something literally everyone does.


I don't masturbate while talking to children.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was just gettin changed damn!
J-ROC (TPB) caught masturbating
Youtube 17RvoDfbCbw


/yes I posted this yesterday for a similar article
//No, it will never not be funny
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The most annoying story ever. I kept waiting for them to get to the point but it never happened.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was brought to our attention that a staff member was seen on screen in a breakout room engaged in inappropriate behavior. This incident was recorded and posted on social media. School administration quickly reported this incident to law enforcement and MCPS central office.

Adding raisins to a potato salad?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Interesting. Buttchugging a beer maybe?


Nah.  From the other article someone posted, he was described as "fondling himself".  I was thinking that if it had been something like that, he would have been arrested.  But I guess if there's no intent, there's no crime, or so the police determined.  The guy was in his own home and thought the camera was off.
 
patrick767
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it really that hard to wait until after work hours to tug your Toobin?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Irish Blumpkin?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Webcam covers 4 the win
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: gunther_bumpass: If you don't have a piece of tape over your built-in camera lens, you're just asking for troble.
Also, the porn computer, and the camera computer should be two separate computers.

But this is the US, so let's pillory a guy for doing something literally everyone does.

I don't masturbate while talking to children.


Not if you're teaching at a school for the deaf, anyway.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again? Damn, that dude really is a chronic masturbator. Seems like I just read about him doing that yesterday.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was Toobining?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rolling her eyes?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Follow up tag ?


Unless he got caught again red handed.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

palelizard: no1curr: Slow jerking it to VH-1 mixtapes from the 90's with the sound muted

How is that inappropriate?


I thought a "mixtape" was just audio? Seems strange to mute it. But I'm not one to kink-shame.
 
