 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Driving (Canada))   Protip: Don't road rage if you actually have 1-800-HOWS-MY-DRIVING on your car   (driving.ca) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, plastic water bottle, Ontario couple, good drivers, water bottle, last July, blue Chevrolet van, bottle-throwing-tailgating  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 10:40 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, who can forget the decades-old 1-800-HOWS-MY-DRIVING program?

This asshole aside, should they even have those stickers? We're constantly being lectured to about being distracted whilst driving. Unless there's a passenger to handle it, the driver has to either dial or write down the number. That could be more dangerous than whatever the guy with the sticker did.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does anybody ever call to make a positive observation, besides Doug Stanhope?
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: I mean, who can forget the decades-old 1-800-HOWS-MY-DRIVING program?

This asshole aside, should they even have those stickers? We're constantly being lectured to about being distracted whilst driving. Unless there's a passenger to handle it, the driver has to either dial or write down the number. That could be more dangerous than whatever the guy with the sticker did.


Are people's memories that bad? Also, stoplights and stopsigns , where applicable
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mugato: I mean, who can forget the decades-old 1-800-HOWS-MY-DRIVING program?

This asshole aside, should they even have those stickers? We're constantly being lectured to about being distracted whilst driving. Unless there's a passenger to handle it, the driver has to either dial or write down the number. That could be more dangerous than whatever the guy with the sticker did.


Like the states that put a URL on their license plates.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB:
The other day I saw a bumper sticker that said "How am I driving?" with a 1800 number.

I called the number and explained to the operator that it appeared he had put the key in the ignition and turned it, which activated an internal combustion engine, which turns gasoline into propulsion.  He then put the car in drive and pressed the gas.  This caused the engine to provide the wheels with motion that moved the entire vehicle.  It also appears he is licensed and trained in the operation of a motor vehicle.

Basically, By starting the engine, pressing the gas pedal,  steering, and braking when appropriate,  he is driving the vehicle.

Good day sir.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have one of those on my car.  It goes to my voice mail where I ask them about the time of day, location and the caller's name and address.  I want to send them with a gift.  That gift is a baseball bat upside the head.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I have one of those on my car.  It goes to my voice mail where I ask them about the time of day, location and the caller's name and address.  I want to send them with a gift.  That gift is a baseball bat upside the head.


Do you live in Sudbury?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1-800-EAT-S*** - Saturday Night Live
Youtube I6ZFeXU0vhQ
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.