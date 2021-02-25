 Skip to content
Just a quick tip: If you're heading out to Davos and you don't yet own a Norwegian Wool overcoat, accept now that you're not going to be in the cool crowd
18
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll just take this copy of the Beatles "Rubber Soul" album instead. Norwegian Wood will always be cool.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh goody, they are back to doing Davos again. Hooray.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I sure hope they don't get sick. That would be terrible. I would be so sad.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Norwegian wool?! If I wanted something rough and irritating pressed against me I would be dating my ex. Irish wool all the way!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is more, Norwegian Wool has become a fast favorite of financiers, television anchors and movie stars.

Finger on the pulse of America, I tell you what.

/I'll stick with my ancient double Mackinaw Cruiser
//That replaced a wool peacoat.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$1,600 for a winter coat? Thanks, I'll go to LL Bean instead.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is the PLUG tag broken? Hellooo, anyone?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: $1,600 for a winter coat? Thanks, I'll go to LL Bean instead.


I'm still wearing my genuine Swiss Army Wool Trenchcoat with wool liner that was apparently issued into service in 1969, and I paid $20 for it online back in 1997. Truly some of the best money I have ever spent.

/I was wearing trenchcoats long before they were "cool"
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wear a merino wool hoody. Am I ahead or behind the curve?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: $1,600 for a winter coat? Thanks, I'll go to LL Bean instead.


Hell yeah I have the lightest warmest coat from ll bean
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This winter, don't take the chance of not being recognized by your fellow douchebags, buy our Norwegian coat!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: FlashHarry: $1,600 for a winter coat? Thanks, I'll go to LL Bean instead.

I'm still wearing my genuine Swiss Army Wool Trenchcoat with wool liner that was apparently issued into service in 1969, and I paid $20 for it online back in 1997. Truly some of the best money I have ever spent.

/I was wearing trenchcoats long before they were "cool"


Umm, pretty sure trench coats were a "cool item" back before you were born.

You must be a millennial, right?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpos​t​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x597]


Bernie looks pretty good there!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll just use a long scarf to keep warm and handle him.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is just an advertisement. Fark has been astroturfed.
 
