(CBS News)   US court rules that Best Korea pay 2.3 billion dollars in damages to crew held prisoner in 1968. Hero tag is for Judge and the brave US Navy crew   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting that money.  We should probably send this kid to collect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Good luck getting that money.  We should probably send this kid to collect:

[Fark user image 400x220]


Yup - blood from a stone.

/A very dry, uncooperative stone
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will you accept counterfeit $100s?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Good luck getting that money.  We should probably send this kid to collect:

[Fark user image 400x220]


Done in one.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: UberDave: Good luck getting that money.  We should probably send this kid to collect:

[Fark user image 400x220]

Yup - blood from a stone.

/A very dry, uncooperative stone


Meh.  I think the crew already got compensated by making the North Koreans look stupid.

http://www.usspueblo.org/Prisoners/Th​e​_Digit_Affair.html
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: UberDave: Good luck getting that money.  We should probably send this kid to collect:

[Fark user image 400x220]

Done in one.


They likely have frozen bank accounts that are worth billions.

Kim likes to drive high end sports cars and that means secret bank accounts in western countries.  We likely freeze them as we find them, but by law, if I understand, unless you have a judgement that money has to stay frozen until the day Korea transitions to a freedom at which point it would go back to the Korwan people.

We can also fark with them by using said money to resettle North Korean refugees who flee, but again I think you would need a judgment.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered what exactly is the point of this.  I get that it's entirely political, but I still don't see what we expect the outcome to be.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hej: I've always wondered what exactly is the point of this.  I get that it's entirely political, but I still don't see what we expect the outcome to be.


The forms must be observed. Nobody likes it when you go around and start ignoring pretense and just dealing with the objective realities of a situations. People can get their feelers hurt that way.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
isnt 23 billion dollars like 50% of the GDP of NK?

even if the actually WANTED to pay the fine it wouldnt be possible lol
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oopsboom: isnt 23 billion dollars like 50% of the GDP of NK?

even if the actually WANTED to pay the fine it wouldnt be possible lol


oh fark me.  reading.  2.3 is still about 10% tho
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oopsboom: oopsboom: isnt 23 billion dollars like 50% of the GDP of NK?

even if the actually WANTED to pay the fine it wouldnt be possible lol

oh fark me.  reading.  2.3 is still about 10% tho


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I propose a solution:  Rather than collecting, we'll agree to settle for the US being allowed to use the DPRK to dispose of 2.3 billion dollars worth of ordinance whose warranties are about to expire.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BTW, the USS Pueblo AGER-2 is still in commission as a US Navy ship.   Technically, North Korea is in violation of international law by retaining her.

Also, the NSA has a bunch of declassified documents related to the capture of the USS Pueblo on their website.

https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/dec​l​assified-documents/uss-pueblo/

Juanita Moody, subject of the link from the other day, shows up in some of the documents.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So the US was spying on them, got caught and the spies were tortured. The nation spying then found the nation that was being spied upon as guilty and owes money?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This one is particularly comprehensive:

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/docume​n​ts/news-features/declassified-document​s/uss-pueblo/cryptologic-history/US-Cr​yptologic-History-The-Capture-of-the-U​SS-Pueblo.pdf
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB:  in the Navy, I was at this tiny ass base in Northern California (Eureka, basically) and we had some big muckety muck affair, and for whatever reason we had either the CO or the XO (the XO, i'm pretty sure) come in as the guest of honor for our big to-do.  I got to escort him to the quarterdeck where the color guard received him and he gave some speech.

Big tall beefy dude with a crewcut.  probably in his late 60s at the time but still looked sharp in his uniform.

*shrug*
 
kahnzo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dumbest thing I've read all day.   But it's early.
Perhaps they should send a strongly worded letter.
Also, I wonder how much the attorneys were paid for this lawsuit.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: I propose a solution:  Rather than collecting, we'll agree to settle for the US being allowed to use the DPRK to dispose of 2.3 billion dollars worth of ordinance whose warranties are about to expire.


Yes, because killing a bunch of people who weren't even born at the time and who are trapped under a repressive government is a normal response.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The North Koreans released propaganda photos and videos that showed a number of the captured sailors raising the middle fingerto the camera as a sign of protest. They told their captors, who were unfamiliar with the gesture, that it was a "Hawaiian good luck sign."

Oh man.  All those times in Waihawa, those brahs were wishing me good luck.  Well, I wished them good luck too.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blues Image-Ride Captain Ride
Youtube r8lf7RLYIww
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: wage0048: I propose a solution:  Rather than collecting, we'll agree to settle for the US being allowed to use the DPRK to dispose of 2.3 billion dollars worth of ordinance whose warranties are about to expire.

Yes, because killing a bunch of people who weren't even born at the time and who are trapped under a repressive government is a normal response.


Fark: welcome to it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the stupidest shiat I ever heard.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is the stupidest shiat I ever heard.


The day is still young...
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'll pay it in BitCoin. They've got their most powerful Atari and Tandy computers mining right now.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: CSB:  in the Navy, I was at this tiny ass base in Northern California (Eureka, basically) and we had some big muckety muck affair, and for whatever reason we had either the CO or the XO (the XO, i'm pretty sure) come in as the guest of honor for our big to-do.  I got to escort him to the quarterdeck where the color guard received him and he gave some speech.

Big tall beefy dude with a crewcut.  probably in his late 60s at the time but still looked sharp in his uniform.

*shrug*


I was at a mall in San Diego or close to and they had event with some of the crew.  when they played Taps, be and my fellow Shipmates saluted.  The next day we were on the front page of the newspaper.  Our bosses thoroughly critiqued our salutes.

my CSB for the USS Pueblo
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The North Koreans released propaganda photos and videos that showed a number of the captured sailors raising the middle fingerto the camera as a sign of protest. They told their captors, who were unfamiliar with the gesture, that it was a "Hawaiian good luck sign."

Oh man.  All those times in Waihawa, those brahs were wishing me good luck.  Well, I wished them good luck too.


Wahiawa, you mean.

One day I'm going to go back there and eat at the Dong Yang Inn again.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So the US was spying on them, got caught and the spies were tortured. The nation spying then found the nation that was being spied upon as guilty and owes money?


When you spy on someone from international waters, it's legal, and seizing the ship becomes piracy.  Killing a crew member in the process becomes felony murder.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: wage0048: I propose a solution:  Rather than collecting, we'll agree to settle for the US being allowed to use the DPRK to dispose of 2.3 billion dollars worth of ordinance whose warranties are about to expire.

Yes, because killing a bunch of people who weren't even born at the time and who are trapped under a repressive government is a normal response.


Who said anything about killing anyone.

Much of North Korea is rough, uninhabited mountainous territory.   Just bomb the shiat out of places like that.

Sends a message, and no one gets hurt.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BTW, the USS Pueblo AGER-2 is still in commission as a US Navy ship.   Technically, North Korea is in violation of international law by retaining her.

Also, the NSA has a bunch of declassified documents related to the capture of the USS Pueblo on their website.

https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/decl​assified-documents/uss-pueblo/

Juanita Moody, subject of the link from the other day, shows up in some of the documents.


You'll have to explain to me how that's a violation of international law.
Isn't the official statement that the "US and North Korea are still at war"?
Are you supposed to send back captured ships in war?

/also curious about the documents released by the NSA, did the no such agency exist then or inherited documents? If the latter, from whom.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So the US was spying on them, got caught and the spies were tortured. The nation spying then found the nation that was being spied upon as guilty and owes money?


Can we have the same judge on the panel for the Guantanamo POWs Prisoners Enemy Combatants?
 
MoparPower
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get in line, they still haven't paid for our Volvo's.
 
