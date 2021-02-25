 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Many of the National Parks are trying to kill you. Here's how   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going outdoors is dangerous - you should stay in Mom's basement and leave the outdoors to us crazy people.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Statistically speaking, you are most likely to die in a vehicle accident in Great Smoky

Yes.  When you get shiatfaced in Gatlinburg and then go for a ride in the park (which doesn't have a gate), the odds of crashing your Harley go up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That makes me wonder, what are the NPS hazards in New Mexico?  Capulin Volcano could be dangerous when driving.  White Sands would be breathing in the White Sands.  But the rest?  There is nothing particularly hazardous beyond the usual outside stuff, like rattlesnakes.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's right there in the title, the parks are "Natural".  Nature is trying to kill us no matter how much we like to think we have tamed it.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Statistically speaking, you are most likely to die in a vehicle accident in Great Smoky

Yes.  When you get shiatfaced in Gatlinburg and then go for a ride in the park (which doesn't have a gate), the odds of crashing your Harley go up.


Statistically speaking, there are fewer bison to pet there.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That makes me wonder, what are the NPS hazards in New Mexico?  Capulin Volcano could be dangerous when driving.  White Sands would be breathing in the White Sands.  But the rest?  There is nothing particularly hazardous beyond the usual outside stuff, like rattlesnakes.


Dying of thirst in the farking *DESERT*, maybe?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Beef this article up a little bit. I want to hear about the juicy stuff. Bear attacks, moose tramplings, bison bites, and of course snakes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still worth it.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID has really changed the way I look at this kind of story.

"'On record, we've seen roughly 500 fatalities since the inception of the park' in 1934, says Dana Soehn, park spokesperson for Great Smoky."

Wow. Sorry for your loss and everything, but that was, like, one afternoon on the East Coast not that long ago.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fake news.  I've been to several national parks and haven't died once.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That makes me wonder, what are the NPS hazards in New Mexico?  Capulin Volcano could be dangerous when driving.  White Sands would be breathing in the White Sands.  But the rest?  There is nothing particularly hazardous beyond the usual outside stuff, like rattlesnakes.


I've often wondered if anyone has ever driven off of that.

In 2019, we were walking into the cone (or out) and there was this family with an older over weight woman trying to make it out.  There were five of them trying to help her.  I believe the rangers (or someone) had a wheel chair or similar device they were retrieving.  IMO, *that's* the biggest danger there - people drive up from Texas or OK and an hour or so earlier were 5000 feet lower and the altitude combined with the steep path gets up.  I've seen more than one person who looked like they were about to have a heart attack on that trail.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that settles it. Let's strip them of all their natural resources and teach nature a lesson
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Still worth it.


That's just it. I had a scary incident at Black Canyon of the Gunnison last September. I was lucky to get away with some cuts and bruises, but it could have easily been must worse. Still, I look forward to future park adventures as the rewards greatly outweigh the risks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Posing for photos or selfies, in particular, has emerged as a cause of fatal falls.

I stopped taking selfies at landmarks when I realized my giant head was blocking the view.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: It's right there in the title, the parks are "Natural".  Nature is trying to kill us no matter how much we like to think we have tamed it.


Nature is what keeps us alive, since we're a part of it.
Perhaps we should adapt to our natural boundaries, instead of constantly  putting ourselves in positions where we think  that nature is trying to kill us.

Nature has never tried to kill ME, and we're pretty close.  Maybe you all are doing it wrong.

Matricide is a terrible crime, shows up in some very farked up individuals.   They also thought that they were way better than where they came from.
But outer space is not your daddy, either.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should show the average or per X visitors.  Based on that Big Thicket National Preserve is *#4* in the country for deaths - behind North Cascades (#1), Denali (#2), and Upper Delaware Scenic & Rec. River (#3) (this is on Forbes if anyone is interested).

My guess on Big Thicket deaths is heat related and drowning (too lazy to look up).  A thick pine forest in the warm months is downright sweltering.  Imagine the tropics but worse.  It smells great and "feels" comfortable but you will sweat your ever-loving ass off.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been half way up this very ramp on two separate occasions. I'm viciously afraid of heights, and at 6'5", the farking handrail comes up to about my knees. Why the hell can't they make the damn rail at a height for normal humans?
 
