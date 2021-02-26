 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Today is the 28th anniversary of the 9/11 practice run at the World Trade Center   (pennlive.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"All good, nothing to see here! Back to business as usual, I'm sure this was an isolated incident and not the work of anyone playing some sort of long game."

--America, 1993-2001
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An old friend of mine was working there that day.  He quit the next day.
 
