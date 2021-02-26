 Skip to content
(WGRZ Buffalo)   New York residents will no longer be able to use the old Covid-19 excuse for why they can't visit grandma in her nursing home. Don't forget the hard candy   (wgrz.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure granny will be happy you used the old "sort of washed my hands" approach to her long term health care.

How about vaccinating everyone?
Then you can visit?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to let Cuomo kill me, too.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the hard candy

And stool-softener.
They charge like 20 buck a pill for it in those places..
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they've already killed off all of the care home residence if the FB posts about Cuomo are to be believed so why not.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are still people alive in nursing homes in New York?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm sure granny will be happy you used the old "sort of washed my hands" approach to her long term health care.

How about vaccinating everyone?
Then you can visit?


We're not going to vaccinate everyone and we'll never vaccinate everyone, at least not until they start rounding people up and vaccinating them against their will.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma trifecta now in play.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every family member with grandparents in a nursing home that survived getting infected:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it because they all died?
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you don't come visit Grandma, she's gonna come VISIT you in the middle of the night....Babba Yaga anyone....?????

Fark user imageView Full Size

A Visit from you Ungrateful Kidz.....!!!!!

So PAY UP now....!!!!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 245x185]

If you don't come visit Grandma, she's gonna come VISIT you in the middle of the night....Babba Yaga anyone....?????

[Fark user image image 425x177]
A Visit from you Ungrateful Kidz.....!!!!!

So PAY UP now....!!!!


Baba Yaga better farking watch it, these days.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still not going to see my family until we are all vaccinated. I just don't trust the human element in these schemes because you always have the one person "Well I was isolated the whole time, except when I went to that concert and saw my whole family and their families that weekend."
 
