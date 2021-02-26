 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Gaga's dog walker shooting and pupnapping security camera footage released. Bois still missing   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, Akon, Interscope Records, English-language films, Bullying, neighbor Rachel Mason, dog walker, God, Sierra Bonita Avenue  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 26 Feb 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?


The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are french bulldogs so expensive that there's a thriving black market for them?

/Thankfully I invested in worthless mutts
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look I can't stand Lady Gagas music but do you guys really think she doesn't care at all about her dog walker? She's supposed to be really nice.

🤔
 
mojuba
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I really hope GaGa hasn't heard the news of what truly transpired.  Maybe she just heard from a handler her dogs were abducted and doesn't quite know why.  Otherwise, yeah F dat B
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?


This.

The media are just as complicit in completely ignoring the poor Schumacher who got shot.  I liked Gaga until this but looks like she's the same vacuous tart that many suspected, or she has a really sucky PR team.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where do I apply for the new position?
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: Are french bulldogs so expensive that there's a thriving black market for them?

/Thankfully I invested in worthless mutts


$10K is the upper end for show dog level purebred and that's for puppies. Adults, especially if they've been fixed would be worth way less. So not really worth life in prison imho.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.


I would imagine that offering money for her dogs would incite the people who took them to make a call to collect the ransom and the police would just listen in and use whatever information to attempt an arrest on the shooters.  If you make her focus all her words on the words Shooters or Attempted Murderers, it might make them realize they did something quite farked up and just have them kill the dogs and go underground.  Appeal to their greed, she might inspire more stupidity.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: DrunkenBob: Are french bulldogs so expensive that there's a thriving black market for them?

/Thankfully I invested in worthless mutts

$10K is the upper end for show dog level purebred and that's for puppies. Adults, especially if they've been fixed would be worth way less. So not really worth life in prison imho.


I hear one of the reasons they are so expensive because they need to be delivered via cesarean idk if it's true.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some news sites now speculating that this could be politically motivated.

/ugh
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Be On the LookOut
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?


I'm really hoping that the "return the dogs with no questions asked for 500k" is just a ruse to flush the dude(s) out and get them arrested..... but, it's Gaga, so probably not.
 
mojuba
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.

I would imagine that offering money for her dogs would incite the people who took them to make a call to collect the ransom and the police would just listen in and use whatever information to attempt an arrest on the shooters.  If you make her focus all her words on the words Shooters or Attempted Murderers, it might make them realize they did something quite farked up and just have them kill the dogs and go underground.  Appeal to their greed, she might inspire more stupidity.


The way to get your money is via email.  Koj­iandGu­s­t­a­v­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­iamg­*co­m. If the perps ask for $BTC it would be tough to track.  They'd need to be smarter and leave the pups somewhere without surveillance and without a speck of DNA.  I imagine a lot of fakes will try to extort Gaga with Bitcoin right about now.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have to love (hate)  how every headline is "LADY GAGAS DOGS KIDNAPPED....oh and the guy walking them got shot four times, whatever" Is he farking ok or what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.


For half a million I'd turn in my brother for the reward.  The cops probably asked her not to so they wouldn't be buried in stupid leads.

If I could just touch the bullets, I can see the person who shot the dog walker.

The shooter used a gun.  That information should be worth $500.

My brother's friend second cousin's sister said she heard the shooting was done by Jack Ruby.  The dog walker was on the grassy knoll with George H W Bush in 63.  The dogs were innocent victims.

Hillary did it.  She eats dogs and babies.  It's 100% keto, you know.

Ah heck.  I'd turn in my brother for nothing.  In fact, I have turned him in for parking 6 inches in to a no parking zone.  You fark around with the red line, bro.  You find out.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is probably a set up for her next movie.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.


That's because the dog walker FAILED.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.

That's because the dog walker FAILED.


More like a 'dog loser' amirite?

Seriously I hope this guy recovers and exacts revenge.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

This.

The media are just as complicit in completely ignoring the poor Schumacher who got shot.  I liked Gaga until this but looks like she's the same vacuous tart that many suspected, or she has a really sucky PR team.


Other than the hundreds of headlines and stories talking about how the dog walker was shot, why is no one talking about how the dog walker was shot?
 
sleze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Headline: ...security footage released
Article: <No link to footage>
 
mojuba
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: Headline: ...security footage released
Article: <No link to footage>


It's in the video at the top.  Gotta watch two ads
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile


So, the criminals were vile to shoot someone, but it would be just fine and dandy if someone killed them in the process of apprehending them? Have you listened to yourself?
 
TiberiusGracchus44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sleze: Headline: ...security footage released
Article: <No link to footage>


Uhh...yes it does.  Grainy footage but footage nonetheless.
 
TiberiusGracchus44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: TommyDeuce: I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile

So, the criminals were vile to shoot someone, but it would be just fine and dandy if someone killed them in the process of apprehending them? Have you listened to yourself?


Pretty sure that's a quote from Braveheart.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Eddie Hazel's E string: TommyDeuce: I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile

So, the criminals were vile to shoot someone, but it would be just fine and dandy if someone killed them in the process of apprehending them? Have you listened to yourself?

Pretty sure that's a quote from Braveheart.


Man, I'm gonna be roasted. And I deserve it.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: I would imagine that offering money for her dogs would incite the people who took them to make a call to collect the ransom and the police would just listen in and use whatever information to attempt an arrest on the shooters.  If you make her focus all her words on the words Shooters or Attempted Murderers, it might make them realize they did something quite farked up and just have them kill the dogs and go underground.  Appeal to their greed, she might inspire more stupidity.


Thank you.  I was starting to wonder about this place.
 
soupafi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?


It seemed tone deaf on Lady Gaga's part. $500K to get her dogs back, but no mention of her dog walker.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Eddie Hazel's E string: TommyDeuce: I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile

So, the criminals were vile to shoot someone, but it would be just fine and dandy if someone killed them in the process of apprehending them? Have you listened to yourself?

Pretty sure that's a quote from Braveheart.


Who can we send to talk to those barbarians? Certainly not my "gentle" Gaga. No, the mere sight of her would just encourage the dog nappers further.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DrunkenBob:

/Thankfully I invested in worthless mutts

Same.
Mine are just old pooches.
Funny, smart, and silly old pooches.

Tho if I had it, and someone took my dogs, I'd offer the same bounty for their return.

But I'd also offer the same for the dog nappers and shooter.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TMZ had the video of the napping and shooting for close to 2 days now.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: the_rhino: Do we just not care that the dog-walker was shot four times?

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs named Koji and Gustav.

The Gaga has lost any respect that I had for her.
She is offering a no questions asked reward for the return of her dogs.
No reward for finding the shooters of the dog walker.

I would imagine that offering money for her dogs would incite the people who took them to make a call to collect the ransom and the police would just listen in and use whatever information to attempt an arrest on the shooters.  If you make her focus all her words on the words Shooters or Attempted Murderers, it might make them realize they did something quite farked up and just have them kill the dogs and go underground.  Appeal to their greed, she might inspire more stupidity.


You mean by dangling $500k she might actually be playing 4-D chess?
//$500k for 2 dogs would be tempting
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Eddie Hazel's E string: TommyDeuce: I'm fine with Gaga offering whatever bounty she wants on the perps.  Alive if possible. Dead, just as good.
Shooting someone is vile
Stealing pest is vile

So, the criminals were vile to shoot someone, but it would be just fine and dandy if someone killed them in the process of apprehending them? Have you listened to yourself?

Pretty sure that's a quote from Braveheart.


That was indeed the intent.

/The problem with Fark is it's full of Farkers.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone is complaining that she's not putting a bounty out for the shooter.  While I understand the ire, are we really sure all the facts are on the table?  

For instance, I was always under the impression that police, during an investigation, will specifically tell victims families NOT to do things like that since it tends to provide a lot of false leads they waste a lot of time on.  They only put out bounties when there every other lead has been completely exhausted.  Lady Gaga may simply be following police orders.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Driedsponge: Everyone is complaining that she's not putting a bounty out for the shooter.  While I understand the ire, are we really sure all the facts are on the table?  

For instance, I was always under the impression that police, during an investigation, will specifically tell victims families NOT to do things like that since it tends to provide a lot of false leads they waste a lot of time on.  They only put out bounties when there every other lead has been completely exhausted.  Lady Gaga may simply be following police orders.


Quit simping
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.