(Fox 8 Cleveland)   81-year-old 'Fitness Gran' takes over TikTok with dance, exercise challenges, rule 34 bait   (fox8.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tougher than most of us.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents are 90 and 94, and have only started slowing down the last few years. My mom is 63, has some pretty nasty cancer, and looks as old as her mother does.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ferengi Rules of Acquisition

#34:  War is good for business

Gran is preparing for a dance off war to boost those sponsorship dollars?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicks on link to see Rule 34 Granny...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toyah & Robert's - Sunday Lockdown Lunch - Enter The Sandman
Youtube khkKfMotNoI
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now that's a challenging fap"
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.  And her husband.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: "Now that's a challenging fap"


Challenge accepted.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NinjaFapper: jokerscrowbar: "Now that's a challenging fap"

Challenge accepted.


The shiat I put up with....
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Raquel Welch
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this before. When does she teach her "grandson" about sex?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's in better shape than the chubby hosts of that segment,   The female host is a solid 8/10 in Cleveland tho.
 
