 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Mr. Morgan, sir, this is an Arby's   (clickorlando.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Meat, John Morgan, apology video, Arby's video, beautiful Hawaiian scenery, popular #Johnin60secs videos, grocery store, long time  
•       •       •

1444 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I actually like Arby's.  There.  I said it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you do it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
First thought was Tracy Morgan
Tracy On Conan - 30 Rock
Youtube G-vp0AprzrA
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I actually like Arby's.  There.  I said it.


I haven't been there in forever, but I used to love the $.99 Arby-Qs or the 5 for $5 Arby's roast beef sandwiches.  Cheap and filling especially when you don't have a lot of cash such as back in college.  Now I don't really have the opportunity to sample Arby's as the nearest franchise is about 150 miles away.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: First thought was Tracy Morgan
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/G-vp0Apr​zrA]


Me too, but sadly...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I actually like Arby's.  There.  I said it.


Same.  Though less so now that they've ditched the Grand Turkey Club.

But still, sometimes you just need a Beef n' cheddar.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude is a marketing genius.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm glad that there isn't an Arby's within 20 miles of my office or I would eat myself into a comma every. damn. day.  I love Arby's.
 
Supadope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just finished a beer and cheddar.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is Arby's called Arby's because they serve Roast Beef and the initials for roast beef are R and B?

RBs = Arbys
 
Flinga
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Chik-fil-a lookin' like a damn vaccination destination"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Arby's fan here too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've had the meat sweats before, but they weren't so stylish.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wanted to try their smoked brisket sandwich (do they still have that?), but there was never an Arby's close enough to drive to just to be disappointed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For the people (insurance rates)
 
abmoraz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Is Arby's called Arby's because they serve Roast Beef and the initials for roast beef are R and B?

RBs = Arbys


It's from the founders: Raffel Brothers

/sauce: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arby%27​s​#History
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I actually like Arby's.  There.  I said it.


I only like the Regular Roast Beef, covered in Arby's sauce, but I really like that sandwich and don't understand the Arby's hate.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, I've been craving Arbys and this aint helping.

This guy gave them free advertising.  Best hangover food ever those roast beef sandwiches.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone get him a woke-a-cola.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The closest Arby's I have is an hour & a half 1 way from.my house......I'll make my homemade Chilly Dogz all day long, breakfast, lunch & dinner too....!!!

Meat Sweats from the Natural Casing dogz....YUMMINESS personified......!!!!

I gotta finish em before they get too cold to rest properly......I luv da messiness of a REAL Chilly dog!!!!!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude is a marketing genius.


Marketing genius?  More like lawyer genius.  He accused them of money laundering without any evidence whatsoever. He is trying not to get sued.  Now for the Arby's marketing department, good job.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/best part is when one of the other kids says "she must really be hungry"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Now for the Arby's marketing department, good job.


They really do. They're the same folks who took Jon Stewart's constant jobs at Arby's and made it into an ad right before he retired from the Daily Show.

Arby's farewell ad to Jon Stewart.
Youtube MD6x07OSa1M
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x566]

The closest Arby's I have is an hour & a half 1 way from.my house......I'll make my homemade Chilly Dogz all day long, breakfast, lunch & dinner too....!!!

Meat Sweats from the Natural Casing dogz....YUMMINESS personified......!!!!

I gotta finish em before they get too cold to rest properly......I luv da messiness of a REAL Chilly dog!!!!!


You sound fat.
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He raised a good point initially.  My tin foil hat theory is the accidentally outed that it's an organized crime front, and someone from Mexico had him make the apology video or else.  Hehe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Supadope: Just finished a beer and cheddar.


Your Arby's has booze?

Fancy!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.