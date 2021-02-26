 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Don't mess with Grandma: Australian Edition   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Crime, Flip-flops, Diesel engine, Security video, Truck, Parking lot, woman's handbag, flip-flops  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like he was trying to make off with some crack.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


15 yard penalty, and an automatic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude needs to spend time on the track. Granny ran him down.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash me outside!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandma worked for decades in a sausage making plant in Chicago and had powerful hands and arms from the reoetrepet work if stuffing casings. One time in her sixties, a purse snatcher tried to grab her purse in a stairwell; she put her hand on his bicep and squeezed it like a squeak toy, clamping with a grip like a hydraulic press. The young attacker screamed louder than grandma, and crumpled after a few agonizing seconds, finally kind of crab- scuttling down the stairs, clutching the arm with the crushed muscles. You don't Fark around with a Babushka, unless you want to find out.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just DON'T mess w/me Granny.....if she's not Thumpin ya one, she a Praying that she don't KILL you w/one punch....!!!!!!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Any Pie Left: My grandma worked for decades in a sausage making plant in Chicago


Did she ever meet Abe Froman?
 
