Jello lamps?
    Elrod's Mexakitsch art  
Cafe Threads
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
55 minutes ago  
Breaking Can-Should again.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should.
 
FrancoFile
53 minutes ago  
Jello Lucy!
 
GreatLakePirate
53 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want this in their home?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
45 minutes ago  
Dibs on the pornhub pitch for this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor
34 minutes ago  
I cannot draw. But I do other "art" things.

Ecopoxy FTW.

/it ain't cheap. But it works.
 
Cafe Threads
33 minutes ago  

GreatLakePirate: Why would anyone want this in their home?


You're young, aren't you?

But I could see somebody doing this for their B&B or Airbnb or whatever.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
30 minutes ago  
So, who is the Pee Wee Herman fan, or is it Paul Reubenfeld himself sharing these links?

I love Pee Wee and glad to see him still working, but seeing links to his blog regularly appear is ... interesting.
 
Invalid Litter Dept
29 minutes ago  
LOL WATT
 
swahnhennessy
28 minutes ago  
For fun, and to disgust my kids, I make weird (for anyone outside the midwest) Jello "salads" every Thanksgiving. Jello isn't really a thing in Sweden.
But over the last few years I've increasingly wanted to do a "brown food" 70s gelatin consomme, with all the floaty bits. Maybe have the entire Thanksgiving embalmed.

No, I'm serious. I'm sure it'd be terrible, especially on my first try. But it's calling to me.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
26 minutes ago  
Now I want to make a Pho jello mold.
 
bughunter
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/no caffeine I brain bad
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
23 minutes ago  

GreatLakePirate: Why would anyone want this in their home?


If I had a proper table next to my framed poster of Dogs Playing Poker I'd totally get one.

/forever alone
 
kokomo61
17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: So, who is the Pee Wee Herman fan, or is it Paul Reubenfeld himself sharing these links?

I love Pee Wee and glad to see him still working, but seeing links to his blog regularly appear is ... interesting.


Whether Reubens manages it himself or someone doing it for him, looks legit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake
less than a minute ago  
My ex would totally go for one of these. She is an artist and as distracting as it was, her home was a lovely expression of a kitschy love of the most extremely colorful mid 20 century popular culture. She was not easy to buy for but it was always affordable. Diamond? No way. Chunky acrylic fashion jewelry ring? Yes way.

/ Giant velour covered barrell lamp with pull chain over each sidetable beside the bed? Functional, out of the way, can't knock over, best indirect reading light ever.
 
