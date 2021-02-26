 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Archie Bunker appears on live TV in Lowell Massachusetts   (jewishjournal.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WOW.

Just, farking wow
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's some old-school prejudice there.
 
Tenga
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And he was never heard from again.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: WOW.

Just, farking wow


FrancoFile: That's some old-school prejudice there.


I mean.....I mean, that is some authentic old-timey racism, that's a vinyl-EP import only deep cut racism right there.   It'd be like calling me a Mick...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So he didn't like the accountant because he was a boxer???
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magorn: vudukungfu: WOW.

Just, farking wow

FrancoFile: That's some old-school prejudice there.

I mean.....I mean, that is some authentic old-timey racism, that's a vinyl-EP import only deep cut racism right there.   It'd be like calling me a Mick...


What if I just call you Jagger?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like Ike!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow.  Just flowed right out of his mouth with no hesitation.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it's great weather to fly kites...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
oh yeah the absolute worst pieces of shiat are running american schools
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I hate to say it"

No you don't, you f*cking liar.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That guy looks like he's about to drop from old age but he still needs a hard slap across the face.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Casual-as-you-like bigotry is my favourite kind of bigotry!!!!
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: I think it's great weather to fly kites...

[Fark user image 850x457]


Beat me to it.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love that his excuse is "well, that's what we called him behind his back" and then just rolls on. That's really insufficient dude.
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's a reason I call the area along that stretch of Rt 495 the "Lowell-to-Lawrence Corridor of Stupidity"
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why would anyone call anyone a KITE...???

Fark user imageView Full Size


Was he trying to be an ole school ATTENTION Whore or something or utter.......!!!!
 
true okie doke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kobrakai: That guy looks like he's about to drop from old age but he still needs a hard slap across the face.


Punching an old should be allowed if you would have punched a younger person for the same thing.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oh yeah the absolute worst pieces of shiat are running american schools


You have to ignore a lot of horrible people to jump to school administrators as the worst.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oh yeah the absolute worst pieces of shiat are running american schools


Our former school board president claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was fake on Facebook last year.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: So he didn't like the accountant because he was a boxer???


Oh, and you just *know* it wouldn't have been a problem if the accountant was a golden retriever, yo.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jeez, what a meat head.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I stopped counting how many times the Jewish Journal repeated the word in question in the article covering the incident. Reminded me of a Boondocks episode.

Any Firesign Theatre fans in the house?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He should just say he was reading from typed notes that had a typo in them. He was just trying to say that the two of them were "alike," but the 'l' and 'k' keys are right next to each other, after all.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oh yeah the absolute worst pieces of shiat are running american schools


Most jobs are done by the people who are motivated enough to show up.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's an entire generation of people who just say what he said, about every race, including their own.  It was so common even people who didn't intend racism would say it as their normal vernacular.  You have to manage your way through conversations with that crowd.  Not nearly as common with younger generation.  They'll be dead soon enough.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: vudukungfu: WOW.

Just, farking wow

FrancoFile: That's some old-school prejudice there.

I mean.....I mean, that is some authentic old-timey racism, that's a vinyl-EP import only deep cut racism right there.   It'd be like calling me a Mick...


Artisanal racism.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The accountant is a k*BONG"
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
6:35 a.m.? A little early to be slur-slinging drunk...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That's an entire generation of people who just say what he said, about every race, including their own.  It was so common even people who didn't intend racism would say it as their normal vernacular.  You have to manage your way through conversations with that crowd.  Not nearly as common with younger generation.  They'll be dead soon enough.


That's not even close to true. We all knew the words, but most of us never would say them. Believe it or not, there was a large group of us who had morals and cared about others.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Magorn: vudukungfu: WOW.

Just, farking wow

FrancoFile: That's some old-school prejudice there.

I mean.....I mean, that is some authentic old-timey racism, that's a vinyl-EP import only deep cut racism right there.   It'd be like calling me a Mick...

What if I just call you Jagger?


Just don't call him late for a meal.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: That's an entire generation of people who just say what he said, about every race, including their own.  It was so common even people who didn't intend racism would say it as their normal vernacular.  You have to manage your way through conversations with that crowd.  Not nearly as common with younger generation.  They'll be dead soon enough.


My parents were people like that.  When I was a kid, I thought those were the acceptable terms for those ethnic groups.  They learned better over the years, but when my mom got dementia, the old terms came back.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was working in an overseas datacenter once and my boss called to tell me that the cabling contractor I was going to meet with that afternoon was named "K*ke".  He was pretty much like, "Sooo, this is going to be super uncomfortable for you, but yeah, the guy you're meeting with is K*ke, so like, get ready for that".

The man's name was "Kite", he did an awesome job and my boss was a massive buffoon.
 
kore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's some old-school prejudice there.


For some reason I started singing  gimme that old time religion, gimme that old time religion.
 
