(Boing Boing)   Ебена мать   (boingboing.net) divider line
29
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a 10 from the Ukrainian judge!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that everyone involved in this video deserves new underwear!

/YIKES!!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I will tell this story until the day I die."
 
sid244
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?


You did.  The time stamp on the video is from July 30th, 2014.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?


Date on the video says 2014, and Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness" is playing, so...yeah, old.
 
flexflint
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?


It's months, if not years old.
*checks date in vid*
Yep, 2014. Still a nice balancing act though.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sid244: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?

You did.  The time stamp on the video is from July 30th, 2014.


I mean, I get the "It's Not News!"...but come on!!
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What means headline?
 
flexflint
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: What means headline?


"Holy shiat", says Google Translate.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: What means headline?


Holy shiat!

In other news...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Though still amazing.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?

Date on the video says 2014, and Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness" is playing, so...yeah, old.


Lana is still relevant!
 
btraz70
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have the urge to watch that video while jamming out to Darude Sandstorm

Darude - Sandstorm
Youtube y6120QOlsfU
 
wingnut396
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure its old, but at least subby got like 12 cents for linking to BoingBoing instead of YouTube.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently David Pescovitz just discovered the internet.

I look forwarded to his next video of girls dancing to Daft Punk's Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger with words written on their arms and legs
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See what you slow left-lane drivers cause?!  Fantastic acrobatics.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?


A yet we've got to link to Boing Boing that requires you accept cookies instead of liking directly to YouTube. It's obvious that Boing Boing is paying some bills around here. I can't wait until ebaumsworld becomes a sponsor.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flexflint: loki see loki do: What means headline?

"Holy shiat", says Google Translate.


Except 'Mat'" is the Russian word for "mother", and "ebena" is "farking", so it's more like "Motherfarker!".
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, the YouTube algorithm suggested some old shiat to (whatever someone who contributes to Boing Boing would call themselves). That person writes an "article" about said old shiat, and that qualifies as "content", which then justifies the delivery of whatever advertising Boing Boing sold recently. And subby, who either works for Boing Boing (getting tired of that stupid farking name already), or is a boomer or old genxer who doesn't understand how social media feeds work, thought we should see and read about the old shiat. And the mods agreed.

Do I have that all right?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the car with the camera got rear-ended after doing the right thing and slowing down when the motorcycle crashed. There's a moral there somewhere.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: flexflint: loki see loki do: What means headline?

"Holy shiat", says Google Translate.

Except 'Mat'" is the Russian word for "mother", and "ebena" is "farking", so it's more like "Motherfarker!".


I should say that the root for "farking" is "eben'", and the "a" on the end is to make the verb agree with the gender of the subject.

IIRC, this is the exclamatory version.   If you're saying to someone as an insult, you'd go with "Yob' tvoyu mat'", which is "fark your mother".
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flexflint: loki see loki do: What means headline?

"Holy shiat", says Google Translate.


I was thinking "ta-da" or "The Aristocrats."
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel the same way about this old video as I do about finding some cool music from the 70's I never knew about.

"This is amazing. And it's new to me."
 
sid244
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: sid244: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?

You did.  The time stamp on the video is from July 30th, 2014.

I mean, I get the "It's Not News!"...but come on!!


Don't get me wrong, the act itself seems like they were shooting a scene from Winter Solder.  Plus, don't all Russians have to take 7 years of gymnastics as kids or did my QAnon source lie to me again?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Farking Jason Bourne
 
Calypsocookie [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: So, the YouTube algorithm suggested some old shiat to (whatever someone who contributes to Boing Boing would call themselves). That person writes an "article" about said old shiat, and that qualifies as "content", which then justifies the delivery of whatever advertising Boing Boing sold recently. And subby, who either works for Boing Boing (getting tired of that stupid farking name already), or is a boomer or old genxer who doesn't understand how social media feeds work, thought we should see and read about the old shiat. And the mods agreed.

Do I have that all right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sid244: Resident Muslim: sid244: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this a new video?  I feel like I saw something similar years ago.  Maybe crashing your bike and sticking the landing is the new light-yourself-on-fire "challenge"?

You did.  The time stamp on the video is from July 30th, 2014.

I mean, I get the "It's Not News!"...but come on!!

Don't get me wrong, the act itself seems like they were shooting a scene from Winter Solder.  Plus, don't all Russians have to take 7 years of gymnastics as kids or did my QAnon source lie to me again?


That's only for the girls.   The boys have to take 7 years of hockey, unless they are fancy lads, in which case gymnastics may be substituted.   For girls in sensible shoes, they have to train to be Russian runway models:

Wendy's - Soviet Fashion Show (1985, USA)
Youtube FpypTXccG2I
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: dittybopper: flexflint: loki see loki do: What means headline?

"Holy shiat", says Google Translate.

Except 'Mat'" is the Russian word for "mother", and "ebena" is "farking", so it's more like "Motherfarker!".

I should say that the root for "farking" is "eben'", and the "a" on the end is to make the verb agree with the gender of the subject.

IIRC, this is the exclamatory version.   If you're saying to someone as an insult, you'd go with "Yob' tvoyu mat'", which is "fark your mother".


Actually, the root *ROOT* is simply "Eb'", the Russian word for "fark".

And you can conjugate that word so that "Yep", which Yakov Smirnoff used for effect.
 
