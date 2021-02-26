 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   A fake passenger almost fooled CHiPs   (local21news.com) divider line
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When he got to the passenger side, he got suspicious when the "man" didn't move at all and realized it was a manikin.


If it's a medical dummy or artists tool then we say use the spelling 'manikin'. If it's for a window display or it's clothing related then use the spelling 'mannequin'. Avoid the double 'n' spelling of mannikin - as this is flagged by most spell checkers.

bing.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about as lifelike as Mitch McConnell is ever going to get.
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOV lane abusers are the worst sort of (non violent) scum
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, if I ever worked at Disney and had access to animatronics equipment....
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wanting to live somewhere that needs carpool lanes is beyond me, but if you are forced to, a hooker is always an option if you want to beat the traffic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Man, if I ever worked at Disney and had access to animatronics equipment....


We know exactly what you'd do.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Manikin"??????????????????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RiverRat: "Manikin"??????????????????

[Fark user image 311x176]


NEVER MIND

I've been schooled
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the fuvkwit was pulled over cause of tinted windows so the cop couldn't actually see the dummy.

I despair for our species.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ranchguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HOV abusers are the ones who drive 52 while all other traffic is 70
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ranchguy: HOV abusers are the ones who drive 52 while all other traffic is 70


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I don't have to worry about the HOV crap where I live. When traveling for work, ugh. I'd take a manikin too, if I could.
 
