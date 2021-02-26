 Skip to content
 
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   "Whatever vaccine is available, take it"   (fox43.com) divider line
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even the Russian one?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Even the Russian one?


The Chinese have one too and they didn't even waste it on testing it in monkeys, they went straight to testing it on there own citizens.

/side effects may include death
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Even the Russian one?


Yes.

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears safe and effective
 
JRoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bill Gates sent me.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So I understand the manufacturing process for the mRNA vaccines requires an incredible piece of microfluidics technology to combine the RNA and the encapsulating lipids into stable nanospheres, but surely it can't be so exotic that they can't be scaling production ability out fairly rapidly? Having worked out how to convert inputs X into product Y using process C, at some point it is a matter of just ordering parts for more C, especially since I'm sure the Administration would use the DPA to get them any damn thing they wanted.

Obviously I'm wrong because manufacturing capacity is not growing as linearly with time as you'd expect with new capacity being added proportional to time, but I'm not seeing exactly where I'm wrong.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

