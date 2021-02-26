 Skip to content
 
(Travel and Leisure)   Hikers in Hawaii who disobey signs may soon have to pay for their own rescues, just like everyone else; then, the murders began   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well that's the last time I do a virgin a favor by sacrificing her to the volcano gods.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.jpg
 
thisman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grumpy cat good .jpg
 
Cormee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Same with skiing/snowboarding in Europe - you leave the piste without *proper* off-piste insurance and you have to pay for your own rescue
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought this was America
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something that Rush Limbaugh would agree with. Just to put it into perspective.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey I see those bribing Louisiana idiots got a mention in the next article down.
 
