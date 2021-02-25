 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   We are losing our nurses to battle fatigue   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Nursing, indefatigable intensive care nurse, America's nurses, Nurse, Registered nurse, much work, pandemic's early days, Stephanie Zerwas  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 7:17 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe we should retrace our steps, then.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fabric_Man:

This so much
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


George Carlin Shell Shock
Youtube hSp8IyaKCs0
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


For some yes it might be PTSD. But when you are basically working 16 hour days 7 days a week, fatigue will do so much more damage over the long term than even the worst PTSD could do to someone.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


There comes a point sometimes where you can fight anymore. The fire isn't there, you rub your hand over your hair, you sigh. You exhibit emotions that don't match the situation, laughing, crying, or nothing. You do things that are dangerous but don't help anything, as much if something inside of you is trying to get yourself removed or dead.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


It's worse. PTSD implies the traumatic event stopped. It hasn't. They get up, go to work, fight for ten to fourteen hours to keep people alive while they themselves are trying not to get COVID. Then go home and get maybe six hours of sleep.

Their bodies are drained and worn out and they're going to start dropping dead. Sometimes literally.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are they willing to strike and let people suffer or die in order to bring attention to and improve their situation?

No.  And the people who could improve their situation know this.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


The term you're looking for is "shell shocked".

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now is the time to aggressively bargain for better wages and working conditions. As far as I'm concerned, the nurses ought to earn more than the doctors, frontline-wise
 
rummonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: What the fark is "battle fatigue?" Don't you mean post-traumatic stress disorder?


PTSD is your mind trying to react to a traumatic event that happened to you. Your mind is usually very good at protecting you from the shock of traumatic events but sometimes is overwhelmed and that is PTSD.

Battle fatigue is what happens to a person's mind and body when they are physically pushed beyond the limits for too long. Your soul and body are physically and completely drained, sometimes permanently from the situation you had to be in over an extended. Of time be they weeks, months or years.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Are they willing to strike and let people suffer or die in order to bring attention to and improve their situation?

No.  And the people who could improve their situation know this.


Name checks out.

The criminal trials would be epic.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Personal observation here
Since this started I have seen the floor nurse turnover unlike any I've seen
At first they were taking assignments elsewhere Now they are just burning out
Talking to senior nurses they are constantly looking for nurses and auxiliary staff
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.