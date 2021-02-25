 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Washington State Supreme Court finds state's felony drug possession law unconstitutional. For the time being, possession of ALL drugs is legal   (q13fox.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
....ergo.... possession of ALL the drugs is legal! GANG WAR!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Last seen booking a flight from Bestburg Mergerous to Seattle
 
RightWingWacko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ROAD TRIP
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crypto currencies seen creaming their pants
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are eventually going to end up in a society where simple possession is legal. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but definitely within the next 50 years.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug prohibition was, is, and always will be objective lunacy.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... now they can't pinch you for simple possession, but have to prove distribution. Just lifted the bar.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo-hoo! Marijuana!!!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, let's not start sucking our respective genitalia on this one.  There's a lot of federal law (thankfully not being enforced) that may run counter to this decision.  One judge's findings may be stare decisis, but that's just for now until the higher courts reconcile.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[shrug] I bet 90% of the people who want drugs, have already got them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: We are eventually going to end up in a society where simple possession is legal. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but definitely within the next 50 years.


Possession, yes. Sale, no
 
missiv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new day will dawn upon our fair Seattle city.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: We are eventually going to end up in a society where simple possession is legal. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but definitely within the next 50 years.


As long as you don't expect any other rights.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [shrug] I bet 90% of the people who want drugs, have already got them.


Not me, I did all mine already.  You holding?

All kidding aside, this is a great ruling and I hope to see more like it.  Hard line prohibition is a water bucket made of sand.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Washington and Oregon once again leading the way of social policy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: [shrug] I bet 90% of the people who want drugs, have already got them.


Actually. I'd like to try peyote, once, before I die and without having to travel or join a church. And with no risk of picking up a felony criminal case.
JFC this nation sucks
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a good start. When do they release everyone currently sitting in jail for simple possession?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, let's not start sucking our respective genitalia on this one.  There's a lot of federal law (thankfully not being enforced) that may run counter to this decision.  One judge's findings may be stare decisis, but that's just for now until the higher courts reconcile.


This is the state Supreme Court, not one judge. This is the law of the land in Washington state until/unless the legislature can craft a new law that is consistent with the court's reasoning or manages to amend the constitution to tie court's hands. This decision is binding on all state level courts and law enforcement  (I guess unless they are working with a taskforce working on a case for a federal court, but they're still going to need federal warrants to investigate since local court's can't issue for just possession now and drug dogs are out)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.


Meanwhile sports supplements occasionally kill people regularly
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Survival kit contents check. In them you'll find: one .45-caliber automatic, two boxes ammunition, four days' concentrated emergency rations, one drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills, two bags of grass, seventy-five pellets of mescaline, five sheets of high powered blotter acid, a salt shaker half full of cocaine, and a whole galaxy of multi-colored uppers, downers, screamers, laughers... and also a quart of tequila, a quart of rum, a case of Budweiser, a pint of raw ether and two dozen amyls. One miniature combination "Rooshin" phrase book and Bible, one hundred dollars in rubles, one hundred dollars in gold, nine packs of chewing gum, one issue of prophylactics, three lipsticks, three pair of nylon stockings... Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good Fark Party in Washington with all that stuff!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NOFX - Drug Free America
Youtube 9mY5o3MeUUg


Like in Amsterdam where drugs are bought and sold legally
Let's take it one step further and make them all for free

Drug free America for me .
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: Priapetic: Well, let's not start sucking our respective genitalia on this one.  There's a lot of federal law (thankfully not being enforced) that may run counter to this decision.  One judge's findings may be stare decisis, but that's just for now until the higher courts reconcile.

This is the state Supreme Court, not one judge. This is the law of the land in Washington state until/unless the legislature can craft a new law that is consistent with the court's reasoning or manages to amend the constitution to tie court's hands. This decision is binding on all state level courts and law enforcement  (I guess unless they are working with a taskforce working on a case for a federal court, but they're still going to need federal warrants to investigate since local court's can't issue for just possession now and drug dogs are out)


Exactly.  So for the next few days, maybe weeks, things are in flux until the Legislature can craft a bill and have it signed by the Governor crafting the penalties (if any) for simple possession.  Whether that is as a misdemeanor (1 year or less max penalty) like in California or an infraction like in Oregon ($100 ticket plus penalty assessments).  I don't see the present situation as being the permanent solution but for now, users are relatively free to consume.  Sales of course are still subject to felony sanctions.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.


So are a million other things but we don't arrest people for having them.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Well, let's not start sucking our respective genitalia on this one.  There's a lot of federal law (thankfully not being enforced) that may run counter to this decision.  One judge's findings may be stare decisis, but that's just for now until the higher courts reconcile.


Given that it's a state law being ruled on by the state Supreme Court concerning the state's constitution, there is no higher court.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.

Meanwhile sports supplements occasionally kill people regularly


Which should also be discouraged. Sports should crack down more on the use of steroids, creatine, and performance enhancing drugs as it can cause irreparable harm and even death to the athlete as well as other athletes. By choosing not to enforce these rules or look the other way, you are encouraging the use or run the risk of not being competitive. Not quite sure what point you are trying to make but those would be on my list as well.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On one hand, yay for fairness! On the other, thanks for choosing this particular moment to rile up right-winger cops into taking matters into their own hands.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.

So are a million other things but we don't arrest people for having them.


Of course not, I am not saying arrest people for possession. Usage needs to be discouraged and monitored along with education and treatment options made readily available. The fabrication and distribution needs to be regulated as well so at least the drugs are clean and can be used in a safe place for the user and reduces things like needles and drugs laying out and people dealing with actual excrement, urine, and other bodily fluids in public areas.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: crypto currencies seen creaming their pants


Quite the opposite - if drugs become legal, there's no motivation to jump through hoops to use a cryptocurrancy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.

Meanwhile sports supplements occasionally kill people regularly

Which should also be discouraged. Sports should crack down more on the use of steroids, creatine, and performance enhancing drugs as it can cause irreparable harm and even death to the athlete as well as other athletes. By choosing not to enforce these rules or look the other way, you are encouraging the use or run the risk of not being competitive. Not quite sure what point you are trying to make but those would be on my list as well.


My point is sports supplements / vitamins/all those products like that are completely unregulated because of a gigantic loophole.
I agree with you we should probably close that loophole but that will never happen and drugs will be legalized completely first.
If ever.
It's completely ridiculous that I can buy a herbal supplement that is basically methamphetamine but I can't buy actual methamphetamine.


I'm sorry if I trust pharmacist more than I trust sports supplements guys who just decided over the weekend to launch their own product line
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Bennie Crabtree: [shrug] I bet 90% of the people who want drugs, have already got them.

Not me, I did all mine already.  You holding?

All kidding aside, this is a great ruling and I hope to see more like it.  Hard line prohibition is a water bucket made of sand.

the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.

Meanwhile sports supplements occasionally kill people regularly

Which should also be discouraged. Sports should crack down more on the use of steroids, creatine, and performance enhancing drugs as it can cause irreparable harm and even death to the athlete as well as other athletes. By choosing not to enforce these rules or look the other way, you are encouraging the use or run the risk of not being competitive. Not quite sure what point you are trying to make but those would be on my list as well.

My point is sports supplements / vitamins/all those products like that are completely unregulated because of a gigantic loophole.
I agree with you we should probably close that loophole but that will never happen and drugs will be legalized completely first.
If ever.
It's completely ridiculous that I can buy a herbal supplement that is basically methamphetamine but I can't buy actual methamphetamine.


I'm sorry if I trust pharmacist more than I trust sports supplements guys who just decided over the weekend to launch their own product line


Absolutely agree. I find it ridiculous that Essential Oils and supplements are not regulated. As someone who played high school football and witnessed a kid have a heart attack on the field from overdosing on creatine, it is crazy to me this has not been addressed. Our strength coach openly pushed that shiat and everyone was drinking it in their Gatorade.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RightWingWacko: [i.redd.it image 513x1023]


They'll just pull people over for existing while black until this is remedied.
 
dywed88
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the ruling is that the prosecutor has to prove that the drugs are yours.

In that case unless catch you buying or using the drugs you should be fine if you and those around you say that it isn't yours and keep your mouths shut.

It foolproof and I bet the Feds get more phone calls going forward.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: waxbeans: the money is in the banana stand: Essentially legalizing it without controlling production, distribution, and more importantly, treatment is a bad idea. Marijuana should be completely legalized on all levels. Cocaine, Meth, and Heroin however are still bad.

Meanwhile sports supplements occasionally kill people regularly

Which should also be discouraged. Sports should crack down more on the use of steroids, creatine, and performance enhancing drugs as it can cause irreparable harm and even death to the athlete as well as other athletes. By choosing not to enforce these rules or look the other way, you are encouraging the use or run the risk of not being competitive. Not quite sure what point you are trying to make but those would be on my list as well.

My point is sports supplements / vitamins/all those products like that are completely unregulated because of a gigantic loophole.
I agree with you we should probably close that loophole but that will never happen and drugs will be legalized completely first.
If ever.
It's completely ridiculous that I can buy a herbal supplement that is basically methamphetamine but I can't buy actual methamphetamine.


I'm sorry if I trust pharmacist more than I trust sports supplements guys who just decided over the weekend to launch their own product line

Absolutely agree. I find it ridiculous that Essential Oils and supplements are not regulated. As someone who played high school football and witnessed a kid have a heart attack on the field from overdosing on creatine, it is crazy to me this has not been addressed. Our strength coach openly pushed that shiat and everyone was drinking it in their Gatorade.


Thank former Senator Orin Hatch, he sat on the committee that oversaw funding for the FDA for nearly 40 years and refused to allow any meaningful oversight of supplements because 4-5 of the largest companies were based in Utah.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That makes them lame.
 
