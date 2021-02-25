 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Prince Charles is really trying hard not to look excited at the prospect of becoming king (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh, Subby? He won't be King when Prince Phillip dies, he has to wait for Queen Elizabeth to die. And her mom lived to 100 years old.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Uh, Subby? He won't be King when Prince Phillip dies, he has to wait for Queen Elizabeth to die. And her mom lived to 100 years old.


Subby's first clue should have been the fact it's "Prince Phillip", not "King Phillip".
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, subby...Charles will never be king due to his mother's sheer force of will that he not be so. She will outlive him.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The secret to the Queen's longevity:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
