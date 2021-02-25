 Skip to content
 
(Military.com)   Dance Commander unconvicted for giving out the orders for fun   (military.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A close reading of the decision reveals he's ONLY exonerated on the charge of "conduct unbecoming an officer" so... fark it:
Earth, Wind & Fire - Let's Groove (Official HD Video)
Youtube Lrle0x_DHBM
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see subby is also an Electric Six fan
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, I guess I'm listening to Electric Six for the rest of the night.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would be awesome.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Well, I guess I'm listening to Electric Six for the rest of the night.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Video for that song = human zoomies
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Conduct unbecoming an officer?

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


I'd say he's the very model of a modern Major General.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not sure why this has the "Giggity," tag. If true, then this guy was engaged in human trafficking.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every time I think I've done something dumb and royally screwed my life, something like this comes along and reminds me that, no, I have not yet achieved such a magnitude of absurdity.
 
