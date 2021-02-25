 Skip to content
(Salon)   Over 100,000 may die because DeSantis has no Covid-19 strategy   (salon.com)
    Florida, Vaccine, Florida's RepublicanGov.Ron DeSantis, official vaccine distribution plan  
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sure, he's got a strategy.

select vaccine_registered_people.zipcode, vaccine_registered_people.income
from vaccine_registered_people
order by vaccine_registered_people.income, vaccine_registered_people.zipcode

Because if you have money your more vulnerable to covid and should e vaccinated first.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

proton: Sure, he's got a strategy.

select vaccine_registered_people.zipcode, vaccine_registered_people.income
from vaccine_registered_people
order by vaccine_registered_people.income, vaccine_registered_people.zipcode

Because if you have money your more vulnerable to covid and should e vaccinated first.


Strategy also includes holding daily press conferences from all over the state in said wealthy districts, lying about the scope and speed of the distribution, and patting himself on the back.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. He is citing other states having to make changes based on anew information as a bad thing. Fascinating.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What ever it takes to distract the masses from Cuomo.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone is focused on Cuomo, but no one is looking at DeSantis.  His administration was cooking the books on Covid nearly from day one.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's engaging in the ultimate gaslighting at our expense. We  don't have plan, which is the best plan because the we don't have to change the plan, and there is no plan so if we fail there never was a plan. Boom, we all win. Except the 95,000 dead Floridians. I truly hate this man.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: What ever it takes to distract the masses from Cuomo.


We have our own governor screwing with the numbers (and silencing science) scandal in Florduh, but that one's not getting (hourly) coverage on Fox.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ron DeFascist is only really interested in his wealthy well connected buddies getting the vaccine. He seems like he's working to out scumbag tr*** and has a loooooonnnnggg way to go.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of these days these Florida men will die. One of these days. PLEASE farkING DIE SO THAT I CAN USE YOUR DEATH AS A POLITICAL PLOY AGAINST YOU!

Meanwhile the media couldn't care less about the Cuomo deaths or accusations.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But the voters will re-elect him, so he doesn't care.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

great_tigers: One of these days these Florida men will die. One of these days. PLEASE farkING DIE SO THAT I CAN USE YOUR DEATH AS A POLITICAL PLOY AGAINST YOU!

Meanwhile the media couldn't care less about the Cuomo deaths or accusations.


I see, those are the "Cuomo deaths?"

Then I assume you'll agree that the US just went over 500,000 Trump Deaths?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
His base actually prefers that he ignores actual problems and focuses on pretend problems like transgender athletes and cancel culture.  His popularity will grow because of this.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From what I've read he doesn't need one. It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from show up and get shots. Its been widely publicized that out of staters and visitors from other countries have gone to FL and received immunizations.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a sad day for this country, and it will haunt us for as long as he is on the court.

"Today 50 senators put partisan politics over the sanctity of the highest court in the nation. In November, the American people get to respond and make their voices heard.

"In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. The sham FBI investigation and the bigger sham, this confirmation process, have energized us to fight even harder for our shared vision for a better future for all."

-Andrew Cuomo
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: One of these days these Florida men will die. One of these days. PLEASE farkING DIE SO THAT I CAN USE YOUR DEATH AS A POLITICAL PLOY AGAINST YOU!

Meanwhile the media couldn't care less about the Cuomo deaths or accusations.


Criticizes thing.
Does thing.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not really sure the numbers add up. Covid deaths in Florida to date are around 30,000. We are supposed to believe they will have an additional 95,000 covid deaths while many are still getting vaccinated and the number of cases are going down?

At its worst, Fl was having 200 deaths a day, to get to 95,000, you would have to have 200 deaths a day for the next 475 days
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The people of Florida elected him. They bought their tickets. They knew what they were getting into.
 
