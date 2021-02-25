 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Owner needs steak   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Hero, CNN, European Space Agency, Barack Obama, Weather, Video of owner, Extreme weather, Turner Broadcasting System, CNN Pipeline  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Who's a good a owner?  WHO'S a good owner?  You're a good owner..SUCH a good owner..
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Man, my eyes are burning, who's cooking onions?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why we have things such as leashes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: Who's a good a owner?  WHO'S a good owner?  You're a good owner..SUCH a good owner..


Are you saying you want to pet her and rub her stomach?!

/she didn't even hesitate or attempt to pull the dog out while out of the pool
//sure as heck running on adrenaline as she said, otherwise I know personally what water that cold can do to the system
///by 30 seconds your body aches, as in actual pain. It's only if you can control that initial panic, focus on breathing and focus on your circulation that you can stay in that water (by choice).
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: This is why we have things such as leashes.


And pool covers
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
drain the pool for the winter next year
 
TheraTx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: drain the pool for the winter next year


or cover it
 
TheraTx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would do the dame for my dog.
why antibiotics for pneumonia? nothing gets it from being wet and/or cold.
 
sleze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: Who's a good a owner?  WHO'S a good owner?  You're a good owner..SUCH a good owner..


You mean the owner that didn't put a pool cover to prevent kids (and dogs) from falling into their pool in the winter?  That owner?
 
baxterdog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn. That video stressed me out. I would do most anything to save my buddy just like she did. But like a couple others here, I'm a little pissed that the risk was even there to begin with. The way that little dude just kerplopped right into and under the ice should have been foreseen and prevented.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"he'd come after me!"
*snif*
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheraTx: I would do the dame for my dog.
why antibiotics for pneumonia? nothing gets it from being wet and/or cold.


I would also do the dame, whether the dog wants me to or not.

The vet prescribed antibiotics because $.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.