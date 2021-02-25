 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Posting for Submitter, a long-time Farker:

Hi, everyone. Subby (and article subject) here. I've been sick for close to 10 months with long-haul COVID, or what Dr. Fauci and his team are now calling PASC (the full name's a bit complicated, but it basically means Post-Acute COVID Syndrome).

I'm really passionate about trying to advocate for long-haulers where I can, and the article deals a lot with the cognitive issues that many long-haulers face, but that haven't yet been talked about as much as the physical issues have been.

I know my writing may make it seem like I'm OK, but as you see in the article, I'm not.

The overwhelming majority of known long-haulers are also women, so I hope to raise awareness that it affects guys too and encourage ones who may have been dealing with these weird (to say the least) issues in silence to come forward and hopefully get the help they need.

If you want to learn more about all this, please check out https://longcovidalliance.org/, which went live today and is a partnership between many organizations dedicated to finding treatment and assistance for long-haulers.

Also, if you decide that you want and are able to help me out directly, you can donate to my GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/comm​unity-h​elp-for-mike-and-lexi.

Please do NOT feel obligated in any way to donate - I'm mostly sharing my story to raise awareness - but I'm not going to lie: it would really help my wife and me if you could.

Thanks for your support, and for reading this far!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
*hug*
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Thank you for sharing and good luck dude.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Best of luck, subby.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sorry Subs. I hope they can get this figured out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I am very sorry to hear that. I am very sorry to hear anybody will suffer because of a freak quirk of the Covid-19 virus which allows it to invade several different systems in the human body. It's a very nasty disease that apparently has little effect on some and horrible effects on others, without much rhyme or reason.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thanks for sharing your story. People need to know about this. I hope you can recover completely and soon.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good article, and thanks for being so open about your struggles. Wishing you hugs and peace.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Heidenberg? It sounds like things, in principle, are uncertain right now

But I hope your recovery continues and more people stop seeing masks as some political statement, and more of a caring act toward their fellow human beings
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope you get better.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am capable of prodigious amounts of snark, but I'm putting all of that aside right now and giving my heartfelt sympathies instead.  Carry on, brother.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.

Thank you for sharing your story.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get well and stay strong subby.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, that sounds like a huge daily challenge.  I'm hoping it clears up sooner than later.

And very good on you for setting up the site and putting together a community while you have your own personal issues to try to navigate through.

You're a good person.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sorry you are suffering from this.

Also, are you a hundred percent sure alcohol is not involved?  I mean I can not simply rap my mind around a fark moderator not having every aspect of hos life influenced by alcohol in some way.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the article, this sounds like hell on earth. Especially coming from a fellow academic. Thank you for sharing your story and raising my awareness.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Reads the Boobies*

Lessee... spelling checks out. Grammar is good. Spelli--

*looks around*

What?  This is Fark, fer crying out loud.

/ seriously though, subby: get better soon.
/ best of luck
/
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Subs.  I hope you're improve.  Something tells me you'll still fit right in here.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds incredibly frustrating and scary to deal with all the moreso because it's not being fully recognized for the problem it is. I know the focus is on getting everyone vaccinated right now but at some point a lot of research needs to be done in this area to see how covid is causing these symptoms and if it can be rectified. There are a lot of people who's quality of life depends on it.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine the affect this is having on your and your friends and family.  I am hoping that as time goes on, the symptoms subside and/or disappear completely.  What a life changing event.  I am glad you are sharing your story with others, as far too many people do not take Covid seriously.  I hope your recovery is quick and complete.  Stay strong.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: Thanks for sharing your story. People need to know about this. I hope you can recover completely and soon.


People really need to know.

I mentioned recently in another thread that my mom suffered from two things (post Covid), pain when inhaling, infrequently, and once playing jigsaw on her iPad when she didn't realize what she was doing, but then realized it was the iPad, but couldn't understand what she was doing on it, until her mind refocused. So to speak.
It only happened once, and I took her to the hospital to get her checked up for blood clots, was worried about both symptoms being clots.
The breathing thing turned out to be an infection in the layer around the lungs. The brain fuzziness was not explained.

Hope it doesn't recur.

Good luck, professor, this really hit where it hurts.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck subby, we're all pulling for you.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks for sharing your experience about your ordeal. It's very informative and I expect your story will help many others in this situation to understand their own issues. I hope you and your family and friends find some relief.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried long-haul ... on weed!?

Kidding, sort of. Best wishes for your recovery and hope something comes along to alleviate your suffering.

/ Damned bug scares hell out of me, sad it happened to a Farker.
// Likely not the only one by a long shot either.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got sick a year ago and am convinced I had it. It was in February and COVID wasn't really on the radar yet but I felt like a giant belt was tightened around my chest for days. The rehab I was in wouldn't let me go to the doctor so I rode it out. I lost my sense of taste for a month afterwards. In the past year I have been exhausted, every day all day long. On days off I can easily sleep 18 hours. I've been hit with everything from bladder infection to migraines and cramps. I see flashing lights when I close my eyes and am sometimes woken up by a loud buzzing sound. Tinnitus, restless leg, it goes on and on. Subby makes me feel like I have it good.  Godspeed man.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hire a lawyer. It's the only way I've known people to get disability, ever.

Also, I'm suffering from long haul Covid as well. I have random smells that infiltrate my nose (cigarettes... and now cookies). I have fatigue randomly,  despite however much rest I got.  Only adderall seems to help there. My ability to find and use words is ok, but I've definitely noticed a general decline cognitively. I had pain in my lungs with breathing, but a steroid inhaler seemed to have helped. I no longer have inappropriate tachycardia, but that was definitely weird to experience.

I hope you keep fighting everyday for what you deserve. It farking sucks. But you'll get it.
 
flood222
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being human is difficult.  I think being young sets our expectations incorrectly because you won't ever feel that good, you won't ever heal that quickly and you don't have to worry about disease.

As we get older we all face these issues you are experiencing, it is just part of the game.  Thanks for sharing and I wish you the best!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby, here's hoping these afyer-effects are short-loved and you get back to yoir old self soon.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well...shiat.

Hang in there, dude, and keep pummeling social security. We're gonna see a whole lot more of these in the next few months and years, and it sucks one of our own is in the first wave.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subs, I wish you well and a complete recovery.

And thanks for making a brutally clear case in favor of M4A. Too many folk are going to need it, goddammitallsomuch
 
