 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Teachers in the UK are giving up hope in keeping students safe   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Education, School, Teacher, full reopening of schools, Grade, High school, school leaders, Gavin Williamson  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 4:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I reported for in-person school this week.  I was given a bucket with some masks, some gloves, a spray bottle of disinfectant, hand sanitizer, a face shield, and a roll of paper towels.  The message is that I am responsible for my own safety at work, I guess.  Had the rona in December, not vaccinated, but my district was adamant that we come back because of sportsball.  farking sportsball.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Haha great headline subby! Hilarious...

"Headteachers fear that the reopening of England's schools could be undermined because parents will not consent to Covid testing for their children and because guidance on the wearing of face masks in classes is unenforceable."
 
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby, this refers to teachers in England, not teachers in the UK. Everywhere here except Boristan takes COVID seriously.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: (final sentence) Teachers will not be asked to make individual grading judgments which require them to imagine the pandemic had not happened.

Because requiring people to imagine the pandemic did not happen is the sort of thing administrations would only do in case of an actual emergency.

Literally, really, actually, and objectively the actual reality of the situation and circumstances with alignment of the highest standards of consistently optimized objectives clearly defined by those with only the best interest of everyone involved in the literally.
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Haha great headline subby! Hilarious...

"Headteachers fear that the reopening of England's schools could be undermined because parents will not consent to Covid testing for their children and because guidance on the wearing of face masks in classes is unenforceable."


Oh, good...Team Antimasker is here to kill schoolteachers.

/The smart ones will quit, in line with conservative anti-education bias.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buravirgil: FTA: (final sentence) Teachers will not be asked to make individual grading judgments which require them to imagine the pandemic had not happened.

Because requiring people to imagine the pandemic did not happen is the sort of thing administrations would only do in case of an actual emergency.

Literally, really, actually, and objectively the actual reality of the situation and circumstances with alignment of the highest standards of consistently optimized objectives clearly defined by those with only the best interest of everyone involved in the literally.


That's an entirely ridiculous and meaningless sentence.

/I want to see at least 27% more buzzwords identified by this 104 page metric executive summary
//no phoning it in, we need to define the paradigm to move forward on envisioning the future
///fark it up and you're assistant head in the wilds of Manchester - best of luck!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Or they could vaccinate the little darlings and cut three quarters of transmission.  Nah! too sensible.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I reported for in-person school this week.  I was given a bucket with some masks, some gloves, a spray bottle of disinfectant, hand sanitizer, a face shield, and a roll of paper towels.  The message is that I am responsible for my own safety at work, I guess.  Had the rona in December, not vaccinated, but my district was adamant that we come back because of sportsball.  farking sportsball.


Meanwhile you're swimming through a sea of contagions. Good luck!

Schools have been open here since October.

Fark Butte County CA in particular.
 
malimber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.