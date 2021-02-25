 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   Middle school student refuses to take off hat because he's embarrassed by his haircut, gets sent to principal's office. Principal whips out clippers and gives student a pro cut. "Looking good and representing and presenting yourself is huge for kids"   (missoulian.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero, young man, African American young man, Man, principals office, Principal, Principal, Cape Verde, Subroutine, BOY  
•       •       •

1556 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude better be licensed or he's up for a hefty fine!
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like they could suspend him for willful defiance anyways.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true hairo!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting a student's hair without even notifying the parents first? Dude's lucky he still has a job.

Don't get me wrong, he's cool for doing it, but if shiatty parents were involved, this could have taken a very different turn.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can't see the haircut since it's behind a paywall so I'll just imagine it was a recreation of David and the staff couldn't take it.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit confused. The pictures show 2 different guys. Unless the process of giving a hair cut changes your clothes and race. Which one is the principal and who is the other guy?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: I'm a bit confused. The pictures show 2 different guys. Unless the process of giving a hair cut changes your clothes and race. Which one is the principal and who is the other guy?


That's Haywood Jablowme there next to Principal Sayoff.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing another person that they matter enough for someone else to care about how they feel is called empathy. The value of the gesture itself isn't the measure of empathy. The connection between people can't be measured.
The principal is a hero and so is the student for accepting the gesture.
Good for them.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought this was going to be about a defiant kid who gets his head shaved by the principal as punishment.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My mom literally cut my hair with a bowl and a pair of pinking shears at that age. Lucky kid. My principal was an ass.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: NotARocketScientist: I'm a bit confused. The pictures show 2 different guys. Unless the process of giving a hair cut changes your clothes and race. Which one is the principal and who is the other guy?

That's Haywood Jablowme there next to Principal Sayoff.


No, that other guy was the ever elusive Gene Masseth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's really cool.
But. Humanity really is very inflexible. What in the actual fark?
I'm over 40. And still don't understand why we will draw lines in the sand that drive us to do things like this. Sure this was nicely done. But. Could have just let the kid slide. I say THIS because in another reality this turns in to farking drama.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That's really cool.
But. Humanity really is very inflexible. What in the actual fark?
I'm over 40. And still don't understand why we will draw lines in the sand that drive us to do things like this. Sure this was nicely done. But. Could have just let the kid slide. I say THIS because in another reality this turns in to farking drama.


TL:DR
Dress codes are farking stupid and so are people to support the idea of dress codes you stupid too
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Cutting a student's hair without even notifying the parents first? Dude's lucky he still has a job.

Don't get me wrong, he's cool for doing it, but if shiatty parents were involved, this could have taken a very different turn.


Sadly, this.

This gesture could have gone sideways in a hurry.  I'm kind of assuming he may have contacted the parents and let them know the situation and offered a solution prior to taking matters into his own hands.

Just another way that educators really do care, and get tasked with picking up a LOT of slack because they see it's the right thing to do
 
utilaholic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not the hero we asked for, but the one who showed up
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I tried to read the article, but before it would let me I had to answer this question and I have no idea what a "merge game" is so I ran away confused and frightened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That's really cool.
But. Humanity really is very inflexible. What in the actual fark?
I'm over 40. And still don't understand why we will draw lines in the sand that drive us to do things like this. Sure this was nicely done. But. Could have just let the kid slide. I say THIS because in another reality this turns in to farking drama.


It's the evolving outcome of our own culture and a defense against stiggin'it crossed with FarkyouIgotmine.

Feeling jaded tonight.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: I tried to read the article, but before it would let me I had to answer this question and I have no idea what a "merge game" is so I ran away confused and frightened.

[Fark user image 850x610]


The default answer to any scientific question is "No".
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This article is confusing. First it quotes someone who said this:

Last week, a student had been having a challenging time at school and stated "I hate coming to school without a haircut." I casually mentioned this to La Don Allen and he left the shop he works at and came all the way from the West side to the east side to cut this young mans hair.

The article then describes how the principal is also a trained barber and has cut hair for many years. So did the news agency get it wrong? Were there two different students who got haircuts? What's the deal?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size


/ 🎼 do do do doot doot doot doo doo
//na na nana nana, na na nana nana
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Dude better be licensed or he's up for a hefty fine!


Most teachers have two or more jobs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The same headline could have so many different tags depending on context.

Glad it was a hero tag kind of story.
 
johndalek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My hats off to him.  I don't think sister armella wouldn't have done that when I was in school
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Something quite unusual took place when I tried to read the article.  It said the privacy laws of the European Commission were prohibiting the reading of the article.  For farks sake I'm in Toronto.  I tried reading another article and same thing happened.  In all the years I've been reading Fark and it has been many years this is first time I've encountered something like this. .
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.