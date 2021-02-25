 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOMU Columbia)   Free car engine   (komu.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, MSHP Troop F, pictures of the crash, Left-wing politics, Right-wing politics, crash report, Howard County, right side of the road, crash  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 10:10 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But I was told by very smart people that wearing a seatbelt is dangerous because you want to be thrown clear in a crash.

Seriously, more than one person has told me that.
 
zez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That picture doesn't make sense, the engine is way to the left and almost behind the car. What caused it to fly out?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tiger Woods nods approvingly
 
bluewave69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ok wtf

how can the engine do a vertical take off while hitting a tree and land behind the car ... did the keyframe broke then  engine fell from the bottom and car kept going ?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: That picture doesn't make sense, the engine is way to the left and almost behind the car. What caused it to fly out?


In the second pic from the side of the car you can tell it hit the tree with two trunks and then was spun around to where it sits.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they hit the ditch and that's what tore it out
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: zez: That picture doesn't make sense, the engine is way to the left and almost behind the car. What caused it to fly out?

In the second pic from the side of the car you can tell it hit the tree with two trunks and then was spun around to where it sits.


I was thinking spin, side impact, catapult.  The old axial mount engine would climb through the dashboard into your lap.
 
Monac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: But I was told by very smart people that wearing a seatbelt is dangerous because you want to be thrown clear in a crash.

Seriously, more than one person has told me that.


There are no less than 74 million people out there who are either stupid or believe whatever they feel like believing.  That is the proven minimum; I have no idea what the upper limit is.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: That picture doesn't make sense, the engine is way to the left and almost behind the car. What caused it to fly out?


Subpar motor mounts?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well there's your problem, the engine goes IN the care.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: But I was told by very smart people that wearing a seatbelt is dangerous because you want to be thrown clear in a crash.

Seriously, more than one person has told me that.


Did you grow up in the 1950's?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.