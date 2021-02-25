 Skip to content
(AP News)   US forces conduct air strikes in Syria against Iranian-backed forces in response to multiple rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq   (apnews.com) divider line
160
    More: News, Iraq War, Joe Biden, Iraq, Iran, U.S. service member, rocket attack, Biden administration, first military action  
•       •       •

160 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, somethings never change.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-syria-strike/exclusive-u-s-carries-ou​t-airstrike-against-iranian-backed-mil​itia-target-in-syria-officials-idUSKBN​2AP33D
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well this is very unusual, generally it's a very peaceful region with amusement parks and hard rock hotels and 2/1 drink specials at the gay bars.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The air strike-o-crats!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is back. To this.

/disgusting
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure THIS time violence will solve the problem.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting


...? When did we stop?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonalds!
Walmart!
The GAP!
Baseball!
The NFL!
Rock and roll!
The Internet™!
Slavery!
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?


What new wars did Trump start?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess those are the consequences they were talking about
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ir​a​q-security-statedept-idUSKBN2AH2NI
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


Against the U.S. itself.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy Joe???
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


Well, he tried to start one internally here.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


Civil war 2
 
parahaps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


(far) more drone strikes than during Obama, we were just too focused on him trying to destroy our country to pay attention.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War, America's 🍎 🥧
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they launch attacks on American troop? I was told Trump brought everybody home!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatevs. Brown people.

/s
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watch as Republicans suddenly become opposed to fighting violent Islamic militants.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


He tried to start a civil war and destroy America itself in order to stay in power but the stupid ass failed miserably.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


This one when he assassinated an Iranian General that was there for legit reasons. You know, an actual act of war?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why did they attack US forces in Iraq?
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


So this is a war? Did you forget the Trump ordered air strikes on Syria? Are you a disingenuous douchenozzle?

All questions need to be answered.
 
Rocketboy1313
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your reminder that US forces are still in Iraq.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


He literally assassinated another country's military leader. An act of war without congressional approval.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


War on truth and democracy in america
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


That wasn't the question. We never stopped.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. No surprise here. The party that once rallied behind antiwar protests has become the antithesis.

/judgement is easier than acceptance, biden bros.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Just watch as Republicans suddenly become opposed to fighting violent Islamic militants.


They've always been against it since last month.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


This isn't a new war and Trump also attack Iranian forces.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
21 years of this shiat. I wish I could quit this whole damn planet. What a bunch of assholes
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot, Biden...
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

King Something: McDonalds!
Walmart!
The GAP!
Baseball!
The NFL!
Rock and roll!
The Internet™!
Slavery!


Fark yeah!
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?

Civil war 2


I don't think you can blame Trump for the half of the country that is tired of having their jobs shipped over seas, among other things. People are genuinely upset with the current state of politics, and rightly so.

Calling what happened on January 6th a civil war or Pearl Harbor type event is extremely disingenuous with crocodile tears like typing detected.
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


We've always been at war with Eastasia.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
skatedrifter:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


QFT
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Hey Nurse!: skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?

Civil war 2

I don't think you can blame Trump for the half of the country that is tired of having their jobs shipped over seas, among other things. People are genuinely upset with the current state of politics, and rightly so.

Calling what happened on January 6th a civil war or Pearl Harbor type event is extremely disingenuous with crocodile tears like typing detected.


of fark off, fascist.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?


What war is new?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We need to perform those on domestic terrorist training camps if we're not rounding them all up and sending them to Gitmo or Bikini Atoll.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bobadooey: 21 years of this shiat. I wish I could quit this whole damn planet. What a bunch of assholes


21 years? You sound young.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Hey Nurse!: skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?

Civil war 2

I don't think you can blame Trump for the half of the country that is tired of having their jobs shipped over seas, among other things. People are genuinely upset with the current state of politics, and rightly so.

Calling what happened on January 6th a civil war or Pearl Harbor type event is extremely disingenuous with crocodile tears like typing detected.


Everything trump and family has had manufactured under their brands has been made overseas.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Hey Nurse!: skatedrifter: MattytheMouse: Nadie_AZ: America is back. To this.

/disgusting

...? When did we stop?

What new wars did Trump start?

Civil war 2

I don't think you can blame Trump for the half of the country that is tired of having their jobs shipped over seas, among other things. People are genuinely upset with the current state of politics, and rightly so.

Calling what happened on January 6th a civil war or Pearl Harbor type event is extremely disingenuous with crocodile tears like typing detected.


Dude....they literally had "civil war" shirts made....
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Biden administration officials condemned the Feb. 15 rocket attack near the city of Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, but as recently as this week officials indicated they had not determined for certain who carried it out.

...so you decide to just bomb the Syrians for giggles?

God damn it so much.
 
AirGee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
skatedrifter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, as you can see by this thread, Trump's ability to completely capture media attention with his antics sure managed to get people to take their eyes off what we were doing in the Middle East.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Well, somethings never change.


War... War never changes.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well this is very unusual, generally it's a very peaceful region with amusement parks and hard rock hotels and 2/1 drink specials at the gay bars.


...and he ain't talkin drinks, folks

/badumtishhhhhhhh
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you, Space Force!
 
