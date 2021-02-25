 Skip to content
 
(KXLF)   The real estate market in Bozeman, Montana is so bonkers that a man is panhandling on Main Street with a cardboard sign begging for someone to sell him a house   (kxlf.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to Hawaii or any other number of markets.

Tourism and the worldwide market comes at a price and the price is often steep.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He just wants to fulfill his dream of becoming a dental floss tycoon.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think of real estate in Montana as being pretty damn inexpensive but I just went to the Realtor.com website for Bozeman and checked what's on the market, and Jeee-zus, it's pretty damn steep for the frigid part of the Mountain Time Zone!  Yes, Montana is quite beautiful, but shiat, the prices in Bozeman seem to be comparable to those of a medium-sized city in California or perhaps Oregon (not as much as the coastal areas, but comparable to many of the non-rural areas 50-100 miles from the coast).  And it also seems that the vast majority of houses listed were 3500 square feet or larger, which of course makes them unaffordable to many even aside from the per-foot prices.  I think of $500K in most areas within 1000 miles of there buying you a very nice place, but in Bozeman $500K seems to buy you an utter shack, if you can even find one at that price.

I can see why Montanans are pissed about so many of us Californians moving there.  We have to be the ones really driving up the prices.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MT could adopt a 35 acres rule for lot size for new  individual  homes. It has prevented too much urban spill over in CO MTS. Utah still looks pretty cheap in real rural areas, but it still is Utah. MT just looks like a limited supply of homes sold and there is no real inventory of homes for sale.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's because of an influx of Californians and others who sell their homes for a million and then buy a "cheaper" Bozeman home.

Wealthy folks are moving here, the new custom desk allows the wealth to move easily.

/Bozemanite
// Bought my home in the 90's
///It was much, much cheaper then
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's both coasts, plus the celebrity/A River Runs Through It effect.  People have been complaining about outsiders moving here and driving up property prices since the 90s.

We bought our first house in Bozeman in 2001; when we sold it to buy a larger home, we listed at the highest dollar/sq. ft. figure I had ever seen and we had two full price offers on day one.  The house we're in now is valued at 24% more than we paid five years ago.  Before the pandemic, we were seeing an average of 1100 people moving in each year which is significant for a town of less than 50K people  Since COVID hit, it's been even more bonkers:  https://www.nytimes.com/202​0/11/23/us/​pandemic-montana-wilderness-rush.html
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knoxville Tennessee, one of the more affordable places to live and work in the country, is going through some housing market shiat right now too.  Lots of people moving in from California and other places.  My marriage didn't survive the pandemic so I've been hammering Zillow every hour for a couple of months.  250k gets you a shack unless you want to drive 30 to 45 minutes to everything.  Even 300k+ doesn't guarantee a 1970's split foyer will have modern updates.  Houses are gaining 10% or more in value in a year!  I decided to say fark it and get an apartment for 6 months or so until I can sort this market out.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll also add that even crappy houses in decent areas don't last a day before getting multiple pending offers and selling for above asking price.  Insanity.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hope he is making about $10,000 a day. In Alberta, during the oil boom, some people were living in pup tents in parks while making over $90,000, $100,000 a year. Some of the shale fields and natural gas fields are probably very like Alberta, only richer at the moment because the price of fossil fuels and Gubbermint tax breaks for oil exploration and development keep them employed that much longer.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's because Bozeman is a rare liberal oasis in a beautiful scenic state. It attracts people who want the beauty, but not the stupidity, of a typical rural red area.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why I stay away from Bozeman now.  I can actually own something outside of Boz Angeles.

/That is not my name, they did it themselves because they are so utterly cool.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: That's because Bozeman is a rare liberal oasis in a beautiful scenic state. It attracts people who want the beauty, but not the stupidity, of a typical rural red area.


Yeah, yeah, yeah.  Its being taken over because liberals think that they're entitled to every nice place on the planet, so they can show everybody how cultured and well-rounded they are.

If you live out here and have less than 6 national park, ski resort, cool brand or destination stickers on your  SUV, you're either boring as fark, or like, a local.  Do they even ski, bro?

/just give it up and put stickers all over your roof rack too, since you never remove it.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was living in Hungry Horse Montana, the property adjacent to ours had a customer come buy to look at it. I was cycling by and stopped to talk to him about the area for a short while. The customer was Jim Neighbors (a.k.a. Gomer Pyle)

He ended up not buying it.

Hungry Horse is a nice area. And they are proud of their traffic light. But they still have rural values - they arent all citied-up like Columbia Falls, or that urban cityscape of Kalispell

The other celebrity I met up there was Phil Jackson (lives/lived in Whitefish) when he came into my fathers store thinking it was a UPS drop off.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blender61: Welcome to Hawaii or any other number of markets.

Tourism and the worldwide market comes at a price and the price is often steep.


But why would anyone go to Bozeman as a tourist?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ISO15693: When I was living in Hungry Horse Montana, the property adjacent to ours had a customer come buy to look at it. I was cycling by and stopped to talk to him about the area for a short while. The customer was Jim Neighbors (a.k.a. Gomer Pyle)

He ended up not buying it.

Hungry Horse is a nice area. And they are proud of their traffic light. But they still have rural values - they arent all citied-up like Columbia Falls, or that urban cityscape of Kalispell

The other celebrity I met up there was Phil Jackson (lives/lived in Whitefish) when he came into my fathers store thinking it was a UPS drop off.


Oh the reason I mentioned the rural values was that Jim Neighbors brought his future husband with him to look at the property.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've got a couple of friends from Bozeman, both 70. Raised there, they've lived there off and on since. A brother sold his two bedroom semi-dump a few years ago for about a million. I guess it was downtown.

Their take on the cost of living is it's driven by wealth, more specifcally, trust fund babies. There are some permanent teenagers running around riding $10K mountain bikes all summer and doing ski patrol in the winter.
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're currently renting a 400 square foot house?!
 
