(KRQE News)   Mans warrior gene fails to keep him out of prison   (krqe.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Jury, Murder, conviction of Anthony Blas Yepez, state Supreme Court, Supreme court, Appeal, mental condition, lower court  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2021 at 12:41 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a pair of those!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have a warrior gene that predisposes you to violence, you may need to be in a clinic or jail.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice try, dumbass.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You know your people, you got that gene".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed out on the intelligence genes tho, apparently.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the presence of the 'warrior gene' could be used as a valid defense for murder, it would also act as a valid reason, public safety, to genetically test all men, and forcibly segregate those who possessed it.  Penalizing those who are actually man enough to control their damned temper.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive testicles seen clogging hallway as result of attempt....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I have a pair of those!

[Fark user image 348x500]


You know what they meant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yabbut does he need organic buffalo food?
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He would have had better luck by claiming lead poisoning or sports-related brain trauma.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this, like, the legal side of the nature vs. nurture debate?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: If the presence of the 'warrior gene' could be used as a valid defense for murder, it would also act as a valid reason, public safety, to genetically test all men, and forcibly segregate those who possessed it.  Penalizing those who are actually man enough to control their damned temper.


That was my thought.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Law and order covered this decades ago with some other predisposition brain bit.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I have a pair of those!

[Fark user image image 348x500]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, a "warrior", huh? Must have taken a lot of warrior gusto to kill some old grandpa. That's about like going up against a short, rather awkward Ferengi...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Biological determinists are weird.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth unavailable for comment.

/film at 11:00
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please identify on the human genome model which section this is.

Show all your work.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: If you have a warrior gene that predisposes you to violence, you may need to be in a clinic or jail.


Came here to say this.

"Very well, we accept your assertion in which you state that you cannot exist in open society without posing a danger to others and, as this is apparently an unalterable genetic flaw, you are hereby ordered to the nearest funny farm for life."
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FFS, he was never a warrior, he's a murderer.  That wasn't a battle, it was an assault.  If genetics somehow played a part in any of this, let's call it what it really is, the Idiot Asshole Gene.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

