 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Target now offering drive-in pickup   (6abc.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, New Jersey, busy foot traffic area, CHERRY HILL, English-language films, minor injuries, storage area of the store, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Motor Company  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always at least one of these stories ever year involving a Target.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta give the guy credit for locating the cherry hill target.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He thought that was where you Cherry Hill park.
 
jeffy124
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MBooda: Gotta give the guy credit for locating the cherry hill target.


Store is on the actual "cherry hill" in Cherry Hill.
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kudos. Hitting Targets is harder than it looks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bullseye!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jeffy124: MBooda: Gotta give the guy credit for locating the cherry hill target.

Store is on the actual "cherry hill" in Cherry Hill.


Once someone's gone all up there, is it really "cherry" any more?

/cue "Middlesex/Point Pleasant/Long Branch" joke
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's a shop name, not a challenge
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.