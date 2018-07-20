 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Thomas Crown, calling Thomas Crown   (apnews.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Vincent van Gogh, Vincent van Gogh of a street scene, Impressionism, Montmartre, rare painting, auctioneer of Mirabaud Mercier house, Expressionism, impressionist master  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought he was a "Monet lover" subby.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as the great-grand nephew of Vincent, I always liked his 'The Potato Eaters' created a couple years beforehand. As well as this grim masterpiece:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly I have none of ol' Vincent's talent with a brush and canvas. But on the plus side I have none of his crippling depression ;)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Thought he was a "Monet lover" subby.


fiaf.orgView Full Size
 
Herbie555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forget Thomas Crown, let's get Catherine Banning into this thread...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it. Is that the Moulin Rouge?

Although the Paris paintings sell for a lot less than the Sunny South paintings, they have more of the modern panache and have a less evidently revolutionary style which sorts the poseurs and the masses out from people who just know and love painting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Moulin Rouge before it was painted red? That would be a classic French painting.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to call for a little help, from some old friends!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Speaking as the great-grand nephew of Vincent, I always liked his 'The Potato Eaters' created a couple years beforehand. As well as this grim masterpiece:

[Fark user image image 700x700]

Sadly I have none of ol' Vincent's talent with a brush and canvas. But on the plus side I have none of his crippling depression ;)


Did you ever have any adventures with the Doctor?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: gopher321: Speaking as the great-grand nephew of Vincent, I always liked his 'The Potato Eaters' created a couple years beforehand. As well as this grim masterpiece:

[Fark user image image 700x700]

Sadly I have none of ol' Vincent's talent with a brush and canvas. But on the plus side I have none of his crippling depression ;)

Did you ever have any adventures with the Doctor?


He told me to get a life.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommy was all about his haystacks, subby.

Stealing San Giorgio Maggiore at Dusk was just for the lulz.

Stealing Banks of the Seine at Argenteuil was just him flirting with Catherine
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbie555: [Fark user image 450x304]

Forget Thomas Crown, let's get Catherine Banning into this thread...


That dress might be my favorite dress of all time.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Herbie555: [Fark user image 450x304]

Forget Thomas Crown, let's get Catherine Banning into this thread...

That dress might be my favorite dress of all time.


She's wearing a dress?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Blargosaurus: Peter Weyland: Herbie555: [Fark user image 450x304]

Forget Thomas Crown, let's get Catherine Banning into this thread...

That dress might be my favorite dress of all time.

She's wearing a dress?


Indeed.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With this somehow fit magically into his briefcase as well?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blastoh: With this somehow fit magically into his briefcase as well?


He's just that good.

The fact of the matter, though, is the painting is a macguffin and the technicality of the heist is almost irrelevant.  It's a romance movie.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Thought he was a "Monet lover" subby.


You're thinking of Brian Regan.
 
Asylum2020 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First sentence of article "A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh..."

Um, aren't all his paintings one-of-kind and thus by definition rare?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.