(BBC-US)   Former US Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert escapes justice for his role in abusing young female Olympic gymnastic hopefuls   (bbc.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping He'll us an option for him...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing sad about this worthless piece of shiat killing himself is that his victims won't get the closure of seeing him sentenced for what he did to them. Every penny of his estate should be seized and distributed equally to those he harmed.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women's gymnastics is a very twisted sport.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He'll probably get a job working for Gym Jordan
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 640x355]


If he were a Dem I would say that was a way of accusing him of being a molester like Trump, but since he's an R I think he honestly believe the kiddie diddler was a great man.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Human Trafficking (Which is a polite way of saying Slavery) charges honestly surprised me.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, at least he has Hell to look forward to.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Real shame.  He had just met the qualifications for the next generation of QOP representative.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Way to stick the landing.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Here's hoping He'll us an option for him...


Autocorrect?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get the feeling Satan is busy dulling the rusty serrated knives and making sure the pliers and roasting racks are in working order in anticipation of this slime arriving in Hell.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Serious question... Is every 3rd person a scumbag?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The only thing sad about this worthless piece of shiat killing himself is that his victims won't get the closure of seeing him sentenced for what he did to them. Every penny of his estate should be seized and distributed equally to those he harmed.


This, damn it. I appreciate his thrift in ensuring that a lengthy & expensive trial, followed by an even lengthier incarceration, wouldn't unduly burden federal & state budgets, but, yeah.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he kill himself the way people normally kill themselves, or did he kill himself the way Jeffrey Epstein "killed himself"?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Well, at least he has Hell to look forward to.


My first thought. Even though I don't believe it exists, there are times I wish it did. This is one of those times.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The silver haired middle age white man ran out of silver haired middle age men to get him out of trouble.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: [Fark user image image 245x185]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A shame he didn't go to prison, but at least he's dead now.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Revenge gets your spirit all icky.  He won't be missed and yes, his estate should be divided up and the proceeds given to his victims.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would be comfortable with a trial and then sentencing him anyway. Plenty of people get awarded or pardoned posthumously. I don't see why this piece of shait can't be convicted and sentenced as such, if only to put it on permanent record of his crimes.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Here's hoping He'll us an option for him...


Am to agreed for that too sump
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jeebus, the suicide watch people have really been dropping the ball lately.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coward.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved."

Tragic that he didn't rot in jail.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"girl's gymnastics coach" gives me the same vibes as "youth pastor"
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Women's gymnastics is a very twisted sport.


Yup. So is swimming. The thing which saddens and amazes me most is how willing parents are to go along with it, even when abuse is reported or clear. It's a mixture of the lust for vicarious glory and Stockholm Syndrome, I think.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coward's way out.

Why the fark are guys coaching women's sports anyway?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't even care if I'm wrong or it makes me a horrible person.

I hope it was painful, long and drawn out and he was totally alone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I don't even care if I'm wrong or it makes me a horrible person.


Nope.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question... Is every 3rd person a scumbag?


Yes.
Yes.
No.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question... Is every 3rd person a scumbag?


Yes.

If neither of the two people nearest you right now are a scumbag, then it's you.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

2wolves: Revenge gets your spirit all icky.


I can think immediately of 47 people who would strongly disagree. . .
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey that gate sticks a little, be careful on the way out.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kayanlau: I would be comfortable with a trial and then sentencing him anyway. Plenty of people get awarded or pardoned posthumously. I don't see why this piece of shait can't be convicted and sentenced as such, if only to put it on permanent record of his crimes.


It seems to conflict with the direct requirement of the justice system which enables the accused to understand and participate in the proceedings.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: waxbeans: Serious question... Is every 3rd person a scumbag?

Yes.

If neither of the two people nearest you right now are a scumbag, then it's you.


Ha! I have 2 cats.
 
g.fro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone who thinks a guilty person committing suicide is "escaping justice" is an idiot.

Anyone who says they feel bad about this guy being dead is lying.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I suppose that tells us all we need to know about how well he took care of the girls in his trust and care.

Hope he died slow and alone.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: [Fark user image image 228x205]


I'm pretty sure that that skeleton lacks nerves and is having a blast at it's socially distanced/remote dance party.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

g.fro: Anyone who thinks a guilty person committing suicide is "escaping justice" is an idiot.

Anyone who says they feel bad about this guy being dead is lying.


What about whoever has to keep his gravesite on their property. That much urine will at least kill the grass
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: I get the feeling Satan is busy dulling the rusty serrated knives and making sure the pliers and roasting racks are in working order in anticipation of this slime arriving in Hell.


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: g.fro: Anyone who thinks a guilty person committing suicide is "escaping justice" is an idiot.

Anyone who says they feel bad about this guy being dead is lying.

What about whoever has to keep his gravesite on their property. That much urine will at least kill the grass


Does the local dump have much grass?

Burial at sea is always an option.
 
