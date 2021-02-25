 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Someone in Tulsa wants to make it clear 1921 was NOT a fluke   (thehill.com)
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deplorable.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this probably has more to  do with scrap metal for meth money than racism.

Surveillance video showed two young men bending the metal statues and knocking them down. According to police, they attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I think this probably has more to  do with scrap metal for meth money than racism.

Surveillance video showed two young men bending the metal statues and knocking them down. According to police, they attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful.


Not an outrageous idea, but since these asswipes were 1-spending money at a gas station and 2-not trying to suck some dicks for money at the gas station I'm gonna assume their cash-to-meth flow is okay right now
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anything been set up to receive donations for repairing the statues?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: optikeye: I think this probably has more to  do with scrap metal for meth money than racism.

Surveillance video showed two young men bending the metal statues and knocking them down. According to police, they attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful.

Not an outrageous idea, but since these asswipes were 1-spending money at a gas station and 2-not trying to suck some dicks for money at the gas station I'm gonna assume their cash-to-meth flow is okay right now


Why would they try to steal them then?
Usually the racist tag with swastikas and slogans.
Heck we get meth heads trying to get copper and scrap from construction sites and even power substations.
Also, you might be assuming a bit much with number 2 there.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: thealgorerhythm: optikeye: I think this probably has more to  do with scrap metal for meth money than racism.

Surveillance video showed two young men bending the metal statues and knocking them down. According to police, they attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful.

Not an outrageous idea, but since these asswipes were 1-spending money at a gas station and 2-not trying to suck some dicks for money at the gas station I'm gonna assume their cash-to-meth flow is okay right now

Why would they try to steal them then?
Usually the racist tag with swastikas and slogans.
Heck we get meth heads trying to get copper and scrap from construction sites and even power substations.
Also, you might be assuming a bit much with number 2 there.


Why would a meth addled teenage Okie do anything?

Maybe it was just stupid theft and they didn't know what they were taking.

Maybe they really are antisemites and wanted to make a statement but failed.

Maybe both. Hey let's go steal the Jewish statues hurr durr!

For $15 large they're gonna be outed right quick.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA


Meth's About to Get my Ass imprisoned?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putting my money on meth.  farkers will try to steal anything not tied down.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suspect they had ample supply of pervitin, and this was in fact motivated by the pride they have in their inbreeding.
 
valenumr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: optikeye: I think this probably has more to  do with scrap metal for meth money than racism.

Surveillance video showed two young men bending the metal statues and knocking them down. According to police, they attempted to steal them but were unsuccessful.

Not an outrageous idea, but since these asswipes were 1-spending money at a gas station and 2-not trying to suck some dicks for money at the gas station I'm gonna assume their cash-to-meth flow is okay right now


The first impression past through my mind, as well as the thought that it's just a couple young and dumb kids. But upon reflection, this does seem pretty targeted. All around stupid no matter what.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest a right winger probably did this.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

italie: west.la.lawyer: MAGA

Meth's About to Get my Ass imprisoned?


"A report released by the Anti-Defamation League last year found that anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. in 2019 occurred at their highest rate in at least four decades, with a record 2,100 incidents of assault, vandalism and more reported across the country."

MAGA. /\ /\ /\ /\
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, people really don't wear masks in red states do they?
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size

That hoodie looks like a high school team, Cardinals it looks like. If I had time I could track it down. Pics are pretty good. Should be easy for internet sleuths to track these scumbags down.
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jewish Space Lasers should have stopped the crime.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Wow, people really don't wear masks in red states do they?
[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 800x600]
That hoodie looks like a high school team, Cardinals it looks like. If I had time I could track it down. Pics are pretty good. Should be easy for internet sleuths to track these scumbags down.


Yeah, these guys are going to jail.

They both look a little Mexican-y to be running around hating on minorities.
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tulsa?

You're damn right my switchblade is going in the backs of some Socs. I do believe I'm going to put some unfortunate bloodstains on their purdy little sweaters.

/leans back against the brick building
//combs his hair back
///lights a smoke
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Deplorable.


Bastids.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Wow, people really don't wear masks in red states do they?
[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 800x600]
That hoodie looks like a high school team, Cardinals it looks like. If I had time I could track it down. Pics are pretty good. Should be easy for internet sleuths to track these scumbags down.


Tulsa East Central High Schools mascots are the Cardinals.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK, found it with a quick search.
East Central High School in Tulsa. Their mascot is the cardinals.
Same color scheme as boy's hoodie.
His hoodie says "Cardinal Pride", then ECH for East Central High.
Come on cops. Do better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


static.hudl.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I too have seen watchmen
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Wow, people really don't wear masks in red states do they?
[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 800x600]
That hoodie looks like a high school team, Cardinals it looks like. If I had time I could track it down. Pics are pretty good. Should be easy for internet sleuths to track these scumbags down.


They've been apprehended. And yes, OK does suck when it comes to masks. Just look at our governor.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet Trevor is a bad boy, with authority figure issues.  He's a mess on the hot / crazy chart, girl!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Has anything been set up to receive donations for repairing the statues?


Donations? These farkers and their parents need to pay for the damages.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's Oklahoma.  They are probably future members of the Legislature.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not really the same thing, but alright.

Yeah, Oklahoma's really farking racist, still.

But don't ask anybody from Oklahoma (besides me), because most Oklahomans will use any excuse to stroke themselves over the alleged "Oklahoma Standard."
 
