(WTAE)   Just shy of two months into this year, TSA officers at the airport have already found six guns. Five this month at this one airport   (wtae.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, last statistics I read were TSA failed to find 80% of guns attempting to go thru "security" in tests.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/tsa-fails-t​e​sts-latest-undercover-operation-us-air​ports/story?id=51022188
So, they found 6 could mean umm, times the, umm, carry the math, they missed, umm, a lot of guns.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How stupid do you have to be to try to bring a piece into an airport? Through security no less.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: How stupid do you have to be to try to bring a piece into an airport? Through security no less.


I'm surprised it's not more.

Usually it's inadvertent. Someone who carries a gun in their purse or backpack or computer bag and forgets to "unpack" before going to the airport.

In those situations one has to ask, how stupid do you have to be to forget you're packing a gun?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

snocone: Hmm, last statistics I read were TSA failed to find 80% of guns attempting to go thru "security" in tests.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/tsa-fails-te​sts-latest-undercover-operation-us-air​ports/story?id=51022188
So, they found 6 could mean umm, times the, umm, carry the math, they missed, umm, a lot of guns.


this bears repeating
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: In those situations one has to ask, how stupid do you have to be to forget you're packing a gun?


Pretty stupid but not as stupid as consciously bringing one thinking you can get past security.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heres a cool trick: If you ever get into a fight with your husband right before he goes out of town and want to get even just slip a pistol into his bag at the last minute.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2​0​10/11/adam-savage-tsa-saw-my-junk-miss​ed-12-razor-blades/
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People flying during a pandemic aren't the brightest or most conscientious folks so this is not in the least bit surprising.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Friend of mine took a TSA position while waiting to recover from a surgery that prevented him from doing his actual job.

2 months in he was chosen to fly from his station to two different airports and then return the next day.

His job was to test the screeners.

1 out of nine different times was he caught with the gun he was given.

Anecdotal, but still scary.

/bonus was I got a good idea on how to carry illicit materials past checkpoints
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Heres a cool trick: If you ever get into a fight with your husband right before he goes out of town and want to get even just slip a pistol into his bag at the last minute.


Jokes on you, he's into cavity searches.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Texas woman caught in Pittsburgh. Perhaps the Texas screeners aren't as concerned about guns on planes as the rest of the country.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I took my "night on the town" jacket to catch a flight. Found a doobie in the front pocket when I got in the TSA lane from my last night on the town. I ditched the old doobie. Party foul?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Texas woman caught in Pittsburgh. Perhaps the Texas screeners aren't as concerned about guns on planes as the rest of the country.


In 2020, 230 guns were found at security checkpoints at airports in North Texas. 176 at DFW, 54 at Dallas/Love Field.

TSA found 10 per million passengers in 2020 compared to 5 per million in 2019.
 
