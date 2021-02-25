 Skip to content
(NPR)   The rising Chesapeake Bay is rapidly turning Annapolis, MD, one of the country's oldest state capitals and one-time capital of the US into America's Venice. So they're suing oil companies for causing global warming   (npr.org) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new home of the US Navel-Gazing Academy?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baltimore... But you get the idea

The Expanse - Baltimore
Youtube EVfaupmStAE
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like balit-less
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. Try suing ammo makers for all the murder while you're at it. Waste of time and money.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next up, lawsuits against spoon manufacturers for making people obese.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Next up, lawsuits against spoon manufacturers for making people obese.


Spoon manufacturers don't spend billions misrepresenting the effects of spoons to consumers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: Good luck with that. Try suing ammo makers for all the murder while you're at it. Waste of time and money.


Gun makers are protected against lawsuits because Congress made a law making it that way....I suppose that would also apply to ammo makers.

There is no law protecting oil and gas producers against lawsuits for the effects of climate change.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tangier Island says "you'll get used to it"
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Tangier Island says "you'll get used to it"


Now I has a sad..... used to spend summers in Reedville
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxheck: Weatherkiss: Next up, lawsuits against spoon manufacturers for making people obese.

Spoon manufacturers don't spend billions misrepresenting the effects of spoons to consumers.


Though the sugar industry DID, who do you think funded all the anti-fat research in the 70's and 80's that gave us the carb heavy food pyramid?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Articles like this are really troubling, because they are histrionic and use clickbait-ish images to misinform the audience.

The image used showing a flooded street is post-hurricane. Almost all coastal towns experience flooding after a hurricane.

The article also makes claims without facts. "64 days of flooding will become 360".

Well, per NASA, sea rise is 3.3mm per year. 30 years would be 4 inches. That is not going to make Annapolis a Venice. Anyone that has ever been there can tell you that.

But, it's NPR, and they decided facts have no relevance in modern media 4 years ago.

It's a shame, because it is a real and important issue - but telling porkies is just going to convince people there is no problem.
 
dryknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So make it America's Venice.

Look what a big ditch did for San Antonio. The Riverwalk is consistently in the top tourist attractions in Texas.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: maxheck: Weatherkiss: Next up, lawsuits against spoon manufacturers for making people obese.

Spoon manufacturers don't spend billions misrepresenting the effects of spoons to consumers.

Though the sugar industry DID, who do you think funded all the anti-fat research in the 70's and 80's that gave us the carb heavy food pyramid?


A lot of the same players for the "tobacco doesn't cause cancer" brigade are now throwing FUD around regarding climate change. e.g. Steven Milloy.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The crabs are finally getting the upper hand, or claw.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We are spending too much money so we are going to uselessly spend more.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Articles like this are really troubling, because they are histrionic and use clickbait-ish images to misinform the audience.

The image used showing a flooded street is post-hurricane. Almost all coastal towns experience flooding after a hurricane.

The article also makes claims without facts. "64 days of flooding will become 360".

Well, per NASA, sea rise is 3.3mm per year. 30 years would be 4 inches. That is not going to make Annapolis a Venice. Anyone that has ever been there can tell you that.

But, it's NPR, and they decided facts have no relevance in modern media 4 years ago.

It's a shame, because it is a real and important issue - but telling porkies is just going to convince people there is no problem.


Global average sea level rise is not local sea level rise. Especially for a city at the end of a funnel-shaped bay when high tide comes. For an extreme example of this, see the Bay of Fundy. It has a 52 foot tidal range.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: edmo: Good luck with that. Try suing ammo makers for all the murder while you're at it. Waste of time and money.

Gun makers are protected against lawsuits because Congress made a law making it that way....I suppose that would also apply to ammo makers.

There is no law protecting oil and gas producers against lawsuits for the effects of climate change.


Can you name any item for which manufacturers can be held liable for the criminal misuse of products which have been sold in accordance with all applicable laws?  Suing for defective products or false claims is entirely different kind of liability.  Congress had to act since Democrats wish to use lawsuits as an end run around the 2nd Amendment.
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL today on 'Punching Yourself In The Face'
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow.  Lot of corporate shills and do nothing types in this thread.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The pharma-industrial complex will never lead you astray though. Trust the syndicate.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Albert911emt: edmo: Good luck with that. Try suing ammo makers for all the murder while you're at it. Waste of time and money.

Gun makers are protected against lawsuits because Congress made a law making it that way....I suppose that would also apply to ammo makers.

There is no law protecting oil and gas producers against lawsuits for the effects of climate change.

Can you name any item for which manufacturers can be held liable for the criminal misuse of products which have been sold in accordance with all applicable laws?  Suing for defective products or false claims is entirely different kind of liability.  Congress had to act since Democrats wish to use lawsuits as an end run around the 2nd Amendment.


That argument is kind of silly, considering republicans refuse to admit that the phrase "well-regulated militia" of the 2ndA means exactly what it says - that Congress should enact laws regulating the ownership and use of firearms. Since republicans won't do their jobs as defined by the Constitution, lawsuits seemed a reasonable response.
 
rich_mitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Having lived in Annapolis, it cannot fall into the sea fast enough for me.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Can you name any item for which manufacturers can be held liable for the criminal misuse of products which have been sold in accordance with all applicable laws?


Tobacco, leaded gasoline, asbestos, Vioxx, Thalidomide, lawn darts etc were all legal in their time, but found to be damaging to society at large.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxheck: State_College_Arsonist: Can you name any item for which manufacturers can be held liable for the criminal misuse of products which have been sold in accordance with all applicable laws?

Tobacco, leaded gasoline, asbestos, Vioxx, Thalidomide, lawn darts etc were all legal in their time, but found to be damaging to society at large.


Yep.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxheck: Weatherkiss: Next up, lawsuits against spoon manufacturers for making people obese.

Spoon manufacturers don't spend billions misrepresenting the effects of spoons to consumers.


Obviously you've never used a spork.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Albert911emt: State_College_Arsonist: Albert911emt: edmo: Good luck with that. Try suing ammo makers for all the murder while you're at it. Waste of time and money.

Gun makers are protected against lawsuits because Congress made a law making it that way....I suppose that would also apply to ammo makers.

There is no law protecting oil and gas producers against lawsuits for the effects of climate change.

Can you name any item for which manufacturers can be held liable for the criminal misuse of products which have been sold in accordance with all applicable laws?  Suing for defective products or false claims is entirely different kind of liability.  Congress had to act since Democrats wish to use lawsuits as an end run around the 2nd Amendment.

That argument is kind of silly, considering republicans refuse to admit that the phrase "well-regulated militia" of the 2ndA means exactly what it says - that Congress should enact laws regulating the ownership and use of firearms. Since republicans won't do their jobs as defined by the Constitution, lawsuits seemed a reasonable response.


Nice. A response that's both dishonest and stupid at the same time.
 
