Nietzsche is dead--God
31
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Y'know, Nietzsche says: "Out of chaos comes order."
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chilliwack?  The only thing I know from that place is the crazy videos some guy posts from his surveillance cameras.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfc5​H​giA90PPRBm3Slx2UCA/featured?pbjreload=​102
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Y'know, Nietzsche says: "Out of chaos comes order."


Oh, blow it out your ass, cretinbob Johnson!
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recess Monkeys
Youtube q9MFqgtzb9A
Best Chilliwack cover
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God is a Farker?!
 
crinz83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gone gone gone
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, bye.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Y'know, Nietzsche says: "Out of chaos comes order."


Oh, shut up, Howard Johnson.

I just watched that movie again. It was funnier than ever.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone died? Pffft, whatever.

it was a cat? BAAAAAAW
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nietzsche:  Gone, but not forgotten.
 
Dboat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
okay philistines,, knock Chilliwack all you want. I live here. That being said it is a hot bed of religious fundamental nut-barism. But that cat was really cool. Hadn't seen it for a couple of years but it was very cool.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Goodbye Ron Perlman, we hardly knew ye.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me


It's just a personality thing. Some people like cats, and some people are horrible and wrong.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.clubs.nfl.comView Full Size

RIP
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me


Sir, this is a Denny's and you just told the slow (in all ways) waitress that the food sucks before she took your order.

You have no one to blame but yourself for the extra helping of "butter" between your Grand Slam.

Also, my cat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gone, gone baby..gone....
 
dpcotta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me

Sir, this is a Denny's and you just told the slow (in all ways) waitress that the food sucks before she took your order.

You have no one to blame but yourself for the extra helping of "butter" between your Grand Slam.

Also, my cat.
[Fark user image 425x318]


Yeah but there's a difference between loving YOUR cat and watching 4 hours of cat videos on youtube.

Or is there?
 
delysid25
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is not a happy story for me to Chiliwack to
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chilliwack - My Girl
Youtube yahBtp_1jWE
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark that shiat, here comes Mongo!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dpcotta: tuxq: dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me

Sir, this is a Denny's and you just told the slow (in all ways) waitress that the food sucks before she took your order.

You have no one to blame but yourself for the extra helping of "butter" between your Grand Slam.

Also, my cat.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Yeah but there's a difference between loving YOUR cat and watching 4 hours of cat videos on youtube.

Or is there?


Yeah that's too weird for my blood. Maybe 4 hours of some kid wrecking expensive autos he bought with youtube money made from boring videos about truck mods. It's kind of fascinating watching this kid go from Indiana farm poor to buying an R8 in less than a year.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me


No, you're not wrong, they sort of suck.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dpcotta: tuxq: dpcotta: I've never understood the cat hype and I grew up with a cat.

Is toxoplasmosis really this prevalent?

I mean I don't hate them.

/please don't hurt me

Sir, this is a Denny's and you just told the slow (in all ways) waitress that the food sucks before she took your order.

You have no one to blame but yourself for the extra helping of "butter" between your Grand Slam.

Also, my cat.
[Fark user image 425x318]

Yeah but there's a difference between loving YOUR cat and watching 4 hours of cat videos on youtube.

Or is there?


I agree, 4 hours is ridiculous.

2 hours tops.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I gaze into the pallid abyss formed by meeting of script blocker and website the abyss gazes back, then sensually licks its upper lip, and winks at me.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Chilliwack?  The only thing I know from that place is the crazy videos some guy posts from his surveillance cameras.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfc5H​giA90PPRBm3Slx2UCA/featured?pbjreload=​102


So nice to see kids outside getting some exercise instead of spending all their time inside playing video games.

Hey, running from the cops counts as exercise...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aw ... RIP, furry friend.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Y'know, Nietzsche says: "Out of chaos comes order."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Third time I've used this this month.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well HELLO MR FANCY PANTS do I have knews for you

/you aint leadin but jack and sh*t
/an' Jack just left town
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q9MFqgtz​b9A] Best Chilliwack cover


Came here for this.
 
