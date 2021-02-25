 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Art history pays off, for someone who paid attention   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, United States Capitol Police, Police, Constable, chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, Auction, United States Capitol, Paul Irving, United States Capitol shooting incident  
•       •       •

1238 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.


That literally applies to everything.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.


Broadly, but not necessarily.  Some markets, like diamonds, are artificially inflated and so the price you must pay to obtain one is far greater than its real value, which you will discover if you try to sell one after having obtained it retail.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they were selling it at the yard sale because the bowl never microwaved soup right.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think i have one of those on the side table with flowers in it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.


Yes, but artwork and artifacts only hold that value for the wealthy to launder money. Pay 350 million to Joe/Joanne Blow? Throw them 50K and tell them to go buy a new car.

Want to be a big hit with the penis measuring gang of billionaires and give your "friend" a "not a bribe"? 350 million dollars, and a wink and a nod to/from the Chinese consulate.

It's the lie of the worth, not the fact that value is a human construct. This bowl is not worth 350 people's life insurance payout. It's a farking bowl.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't "The Flower of Forgetfulness", I'm not interested.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.

Yes, but artwork and artifacts only hold that value for the wealthy to launder money. Pay 350 million to Joe/Joanne Blow? Throw them 50K and tell them to go buy a new car.

Want to be a big hit with the penis measuring gang of billionaires and give your "friend" a "not a bribe"? 350 million dollars, and a wink and a nod to/from the Chinese consulate.

It's the lie of the worth, not the fact that value is a human construct. This bowl is not worth 350 people's life insurance payout. It's a farking bowl.


Not sure why I said 350 million. Maybe Dr. EVIL stole my keyboard.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.


maxandgrinch: Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.


Commodification would seem to say that if it can pass as just another bowl, then it's worth just another bowl.

https://www.townsends.us/collections/​b​owls-plates/products/inch-trade-porcel​ain-bowl-s3273-p-1474

This one's 9 bucks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.

Broadly, but not necessarily.  Some markets, like diamonds, are artificially inflated and so the price you must pay to obtain one is far greater than its real value, which you will discover if you try to sell one after having obtained it retail.


And if no one was willing to pay those prices the price would drop. They increased people's willingness through marketing.

/supply and demand, how does it work
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: AppleOptionEsc: Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.

Yes, but artwork and artifacts only hold that value for the wealthy to launder money. Pay 350 million to Joe/Joanne Blow? Throw them 50K and tell them to go buy a new car.

Want to be a big hit with the penis measuring gang of billionaires and give your "friend" a "not a bribe"? 350 million dollars, and a wink and a nod to/from the Chinese consulate.

It's the lie of the worth, not the fact that value is a human construct. This bowl is not worth 350 people's life insurance payout. It's a farking bowl.

Not sure why I said 350 million. Maybe Dr. EVIL stole my keyboard.


Dr. Evil aside, it seems you personally set value at pragmatic utility.
I'm that way...in general.
Other people, though, will pay more for a jacket that was worn by Elvis. They might get into bidding with family for Nana's heirloom.
Some people will pay millions for a Rembrandt even though it's just blobs of paint on a piece of canvas. It's up to them.
So, as much as I'd like to buy that same painting for $100, someone else is willing to pay more, and that sets the price.

So someone (supposedly) is willing to pay $500k for that for whatever pushes their buttons.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what saddens me with things like that is that for every priceless artifact bough at a yard sale their is probably 200 that ended up at the dump.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZMugg: If it isn't "The Flower of Forgetfulness", I'm not interested.

-We Also Walk Dogs
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

maxandgrinch: Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.

Commodification would seem to say that if it can pass as just another bowl, then it's worth just another bowl.

https://www.townsends.us/collections/b​owls-plates/products/inch-trade-porcel​ain-bowl-s3273-p-1474

This one's 9 bucks.

[Fark user image image 310x310]


Clearly none of you are the target demographic, and that's ok.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AppleOptionEsc: AppleOptionEsc: Gordon Bennett: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

That literally applies to everything.

Yes, but artwork and artifacts only hold that value for the wealthy to launder money. Pay 350 million to Joe/Joanne Blow? Throw them 50K and tell them to go buy a new car.

Want to be a big hit with the penis measuring gang of billionaires and give your "friend" a "not a bribe"? 350 million dollars, and a wink and a nod to/from the Chinese consulate.

It's the lie of the worth, not the fact that value is a human construct. This bowl is not worth 350 people's life insurance payout. It's a farking bowl.

Not sure why I said 350 million. Maybe Dr. EVIL stole my keyboard.

Dr. Evil aside, it seems you personally set value at pragmatic utility.
I'm that way...in general.
Other people, though, will pay more for a jacket that was worn by Elvis. They might get into bidding with family for Nana's heirloom.
Some people will pay millions for a Rembrandt even though it's just blobs of paint on a piece of canvas. It's up to them.
So, as much as I'd like to buy that same painting for $100, someone else is willing to pay more, and that sets the price.

So someone (supposedly) is willing to pay $500k for that for whatever pushes their buttons.


The important thing is that you feel superior
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

2wolves: ZMugg: If it isn't "The Flower of Forgetfulness", I'm not interested.

-We Also Walk Dogs


Yup.

Nothing is obscure on Fark.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

maxandgrinch: Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.

Commodification would seem to say that if it can pass as just another bowl, then it's worth just another bowl.

https://www.townsends.us/collections/b​owls-plates/products/inch-trade-porcel​ain-bowl-s3273-p-1474

This one's 9 bucks.

[Fark user image 310x310]


However, for anyone who knows ceramics, that's an obviously mass-produced bowl with a printed design; it's not hand-painted, nor is it in any way special. It resembles some original antique the same way a framed print of a Leonardo da Vinci painting cut from a calendar resembles an actual painting by Leonardo. Or the way a laminate floor resembles real wood. It ain't the same thing.

People have always valued rare, well-made things, and have paid premium prices for them. Hell, the Holy Roman Emperor paid 12,000 gold ducats for a Roman cameo depicting Augustus Caesar ca. 1600. Look up what 12000 gottdamned gold coins would buy in 1600. Hint: it was a helluva lot more than 350 2021 life insurance policies.

/subby
//art historian. haven't found a $500k thrift store item yet, but many smaller successes
///it's gotta happen sooner or later, damnit!
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

maxandgrinch: Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.

Commodification would seem to say that if it can pass as just another bowl, then it's worth just another bowl.

https://www.townsends.us/collections/b​owls-plates/products/inch-trade-porcel​ain-bowl-s3273-p-1474

This one's 9 bucks.

[Fark user image image 310x310]


Its not just a farking bowl. Its value is in its history, how rare it is, who owned it, and what it meant/means to a culture.

Thats like saying the Declaration of Independence is just a frikking piece of paper.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ng2810: kyleaugustus: Prof. Frink: It's only monetary worth is what someone actually pays for it.

maxandgrinch: Someone paid $35 for that?  What a ripoff.

Commodification would seem to say that if it can pass as just another bowl, then it's worth just another bowl.

https://www.townsends.us/collections/b​owls-plates/products/inch-trade-porcel​ain-bowl-s3273-p-1474

This one's 9 bucks.

[Fark user image image 310x310]

Its not just a farking bowl. Its value is in its history, how rare it is, who owned it, and what it meant/means to a culture.

Thats like saying the Declaration of Independence is just a frikking piece of paper.


It wasn't. It was parchment which is made from animal skin. Most likely cut from Ben Franklin's back.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Look, Lao-Tze, I don't mean no disrespect, but...
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZMugg: If it isn't "The Flower of Forgetfulness", I'm not interested.


You fail to understand the gravity of the sale. Go walk your dog
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluewave69: what saddens me with things like that is that for every priceless artifact bough at a yard sale their is probably 200 that ended up at the dump.


Yeah, this. That being said, there's a lot of mass produced crap out there, it takes someone with the right eye to spot quality and there just aren't enough of them to keep the good stuff out of the garbage.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZMugg: 2wolves: ZMugg: If it isn't "The Flower of Forgetfulness", I'm not interested.

-We Also Walk Dogs

Yup.

Nothing is obscure on Fark.


You want to drag trivia past my cave mouth don't make it Heinlein trivia.  Just picked up a new-ish copy of Waldo & Magic Inc today.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.