(BBC-US)   Two Guys From Jersey isn't just an awesome pizza place, it's a couple of plumbers who drove to Texas to help relieve the local burden   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    Two Guys From Jersey, United States, Houston, New Jersey, coldest temperatures, Cold, Family  
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* fat finger syndrome.

That just killed my snark, so I'll just leave with "good on this guy."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love to chime in on a Fark story from the state where I currently live.

But where I used to live? There's a tag for that.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The folks that use these guys are going to get a great job done too, because they actually are used to working with solid building codes.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mariowiki.comView Full Size


/Two brothers who are plumbers and love pizza.
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: Yankee carpetbaggers realize they can currently name whatever price they want for what they regularly do, but need to let people in the area know they exist.

/coming from another yankee carpetbagger in Dallas
//appreciate their help
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't know people had a passion for plumbing. It takes all kinds, I suppose. And, good on them.
 
setbos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been a plumber and 40 ft of 3/4 in pex and 10 ft of 3 in foam core ain't gonna do shiat.
/Dnrtfa just looked at the pic
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are they licensed in the State? Do they have insurance that will cover additional disasters based on improper work? Are there local code differences they've studied?

Nevermind, Texas.

You want a guild? fark you!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not qualified to work in another state is Texas likes their plumbers and politicians.
 
