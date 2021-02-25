 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wenatchee World)   Being in high school band can't be made any less cool. Challenge accepted   (wenatcheeworld.com) divider line
22
    More: Silly, High school, high school, Education, much emphasis, college students, rest of the band practice, level of energy, Last year  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 8:31 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Babe, there's no way I'm fitting in there.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't silly.

It's immoral and disgusting.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Frickin' hilarious.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Band and theater are where the 3-way Fing happens. Just saying
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Piano and timpani players unavailable for comment?
 
eikni
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are they practicing Rock and Roll Creation?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being adaptive is great and all. But. Some times it's not good.
/
I was never taught how to read. Actually I should say I was never taught how to sound out words.
I was  adaptive and I learned how to read without sounding Out words.
I merely just memorized each word.
Like I said adaptation is good but sometimes it doesn't help.

//
I sincerely wish I had learned how to sound out words.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They should be coed pup tents. I'd watch that.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bad time to get a bit gassy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When they emerge from the cocoons, they'll be musical Darleks.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Babe, there's no way I'm fitting in there.


Username checksout.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wanna see them out on the football field in their little green pods.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: This isn't silly.

It's immoral and disgusting.


So was your support for the guy who refused to take the pandemic seriously.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My cat has his own tent and even he's embarrassed for those students.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Being adaptive is great and all. But. Some times it's not good.
/
I was never taught how to read. Actually I should say I was never taught how to sound out words.
I was  adaptive and I learned how to read without sounding Out words.
I merely just memorized each word.
Like I said adaptation is good but sometimes it doesn't help.

//
I sincerely wish I had learned how to sound out words.


In a recent group chat, one of the people said, "Great!  My kid just said fark!"
"Where would he learn language like that?"
"From Al.  He was reading the chat."
"F...Fu..k....Fuk"
"That's exactly how it went down."

Had to be a bit proud of the little guy for applying his reading lessons to the real world.
 
badplaid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those teachers are dangerously misinforming their students about how germs work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Being adaptive is great and all. But. Some times it's not good.
/
I was never taught how to read. Actually I should say I was never taught how to sound out words.
I was  adaptive and I learned how to read without sounding Out words.
I merely just memorized each word.
Like I said adaptation is good but sometimes it doesn't help.

//
I sincerely wish I had learned how to sound out words.


I thought lots of schools adopted this as their official stance?

"See and say" == memorize all of the words.

The alternative isn't much better. To effectively sound out words, given all the ridiculous exceptions in English/words with origins in other languages, you need to memorize a dictionary worth of rules and memorize word origins.

Personally, I don't think it really matters for most people. Learning summer phonetics is a great way to start, but in the end you memorize words.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: The alternative isn't much better. To effectively sound out words, given all the ridiculous exceptions in English/words with origins in other languages, you need to memorize a dictionary worth of rules and memorize word origins.


English is a written language, not a phonetic language. If you learn to read, you learn how to tell the meaning of words based on suffixes, roots, and prefixes. You're talking about someone who is not literate. In reality, we learn English by reading it. To learn by phonics creates a tremendous split between literate and oral cultures' abilities to participate in medicine, law, etc. Phonetics cannot teach literacy, or orality. But literacy teaches reading and listening and speaking.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Playing cello in the high school marching is worse

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An' when I asked him does he read, he tells me
I tell ya, Hon, I read a little bit but not enough to hurt me none
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.