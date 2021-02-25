 Skip to content
 
(ICIJ)   He was an Afghan asylum seeker locked up in a Texas detention center. Then he won $620,000 in the first online poker tournament he entered   (icij.org) divider line
10
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great read!  Good on him.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a country!

/I guess being locked up for a who knows how long is a good way to get better at playing cards.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now he can retire!
Thanks for playing!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay your taxes. Then get out.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, Failmitter.  Not online.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Pay your taxes. Then get out.


To where? He's stateless.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So now he'll owe TX 600k?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Glass half full: if he does get deported, $600k will go much further in Afghanistan ...
 
adamatari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They locked an asylum seeker in solitary confinement? What the fark?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And then he got pulled over and it was confiscated thru civil forfeiture laws and then  he was kicked out of the country cause no one believed his story about poker.

After all he was already in jail once.
 
