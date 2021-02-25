 Skip to content
 
(Radio.com)   Cemetery worker dies after grave collapses on him. At least he doesn't have far to go   (radio.com) divider line
26
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Extreme karoshi.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cemetery worker dies after grave collapses on him.


Ultimately, he was gravely ill.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x551]


In Canada, any trench deeper than 4 feet requires shoring in most cases.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digging Ditches
Youtube nf3SGGAJWbA

What is your corpse doing in Boss' grave?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, and I thought I was buried in work.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x551]


I looked into purchasing one or two of those for my gold claim since I am really supposed to use them on any excavation deeper than 6' with vertical sides. They are expensive, far more than my life is worth.
 
Pandora Spox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he reached his...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds amusing at first, but you have to consider that though he is IN a grave, it's not HIS grave.  So they are going to have to dig him up and put him in another grave anyway.

Also, that is a terrible way to go.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I have read from survivors, I think getting buried is a horrible way to die. You are struggling to take a breath. But you can't. Your chest needs to expand to take a breath. The dirt won't let you. You don't have enough power to push back against the dirt. If you exhale, the dirt pushes in to take up the space. Now you can't even go back to that position.

I just hope it goes quick from there.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dig My Grave
Youtube eRs39PmZVuQ
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Pinnacle Point: In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x551]

I looked into purchasing one or two of those for my gold claim since I am really supposed to use them on any excavation deeper than 6' with vertical sides. They are expensive, far more than my life is worth.


In Oregon, the excavation (with vertical sides) can't be more than 5 foot deep at any point, so of you remove a largish rock in one corner of an otherwise perfectly flat bottom of a 4' 11" deep hole, you are in violation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: This sounds amusing at first, but you have to consider that though he is IN a grave, it's not HIS grave.  So they are going to have to dig him up and put him in another grave anyway.

Also, that is a terrible way to go.


Just stick the other guy on top of him.  Double your profits.  Do I have to think of everything around here?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ironic undertaking.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grave danger?

images.rapgenius.comView Full Size


Is there any other kind?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Quite a grave accident.  Ha ha!  Little graveyard humor there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a grave digger, I can relate.
But I don't go down in the hole.
If I can't scoop it out with the bucket, you best get someone with dynamite .
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...and this is why we need more sky burials.

/also, the current mortuary industry is a profiteering scam with the added bonus of being bad for the environment.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, come back in 10 years and race him to win his hookshot?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Visit from OSHA in 3, 2........
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Pinnacle Point: In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x551]

In Canada, any trench deeper than 4 feet requires shoring in most cases.


There are lots of official safety rules but the truth is that quite often it comes down to either doing it the safe and official way or listening to your boss and getting it done by lunch. You are also supposed to have proper training before operating a piece of equipment and know all the safety rules front to back but usually your boss will just throw you the keys and tell you to get to work. It's probably different in a union job but unions are for socialists
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This sounds amusing at first, but you have to consider that though he is IN a grave, it's not HIS grave.  So they are going to have to dig him up and put him in another grave anyway.

Also, that is a terrible way to go.


I was about to say that my cemetery plot was $350, I don't want anybody else in it.

But then again, I'm going to be cremated so the groundskeeper will probably just dig a shallow hole for the urn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Tr0mBoNe: Pinnacle Point: In Minnesota, a construction crew doesn't need to dig all that deep of a hole before reinforcement safety equipment similar total the one pictured below is required. So it's always in the back of the mind of job crews how deep they're going to dig before the job becomes a really big project. I'm not sure if cemetery holes meet that standard, I'd guess so.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x551]

In Canada, any trench deeper than 4 feet requires shoring in most cases.

There are lots of official safety rules but the truth is that quite often it comes down to either doing it the safe and official way or listening to your boss and getting it done by lunch. You are also supposed to have proper training before operating a piece of equipment and know all the safety rules front to back but usually your boss will just throw you the keys and tell you to get to work. It's probably different in a union job but unions are for socialists


Not necessarily for union jobs.  An AFSCME town in New Mexico had a utilities crew working on a ditch that collapsed, which led to a few deaths.  Despite the presence of the union at the workplace.  It isn't AFSCME, but OSHA fines and increased insurance rates and lawsuits from widows, that gets municipalities to pay attention to safety.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was told by somebody who has had to deal with OSHA that trenches over 4 feet have to be necked down and over 6 feet need shoring.
 
