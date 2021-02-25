 Skip to content
(Capetown etc)   Excuse me ma'am, you've got a little something on your face   (capetownetc.com)
26
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that was deliberate.  She put on an extra pair of underwear just for that tantrum.  The pair was just on one leg -- notice she only has to lift one foot.

She left her home that morning planning on putting underwear on her face.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like GigGTFO.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel so owned right now.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Yeah, that was deliberate.  She put on an extra pair of underwear just for that tantrum.  The pair was just on one leg -- notice she only has to lift one foot.

She left her home that morning planning on putting underwear on her face.


Probably correct, which likely means that whoever was filming her was also in on it. Ah, the magic of viral content creation.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she seems fun
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good way to get pink eye.

/stink eye?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also handy for keeping people at least 6 feet away
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hiding behind a punk muzzle no thx
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to be upset when she finds out she bought expired tuna salad.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conveniently fish-scented.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say something but, you know, misogyny n stuff.
( yeah mods, I said that)
See y'all next week.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....no no, that's just a little ice cream."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get your panties in a knot, y'all.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: skyotter: Yeah, that was deliberate.  She put on an extra pair of underwear just for that tantrum.  The pair was just on one leg -- notice she only has to lift one foot.

She left her home that morning planning on putting underwear on her face.

Probably correct, which likely means that whoever was filming her was also in on it. Ah, the magic of viral content creation.


Published in a marginal news outlet.  And then posted here and elsewhere to get it into "respectable" news outlets.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro: The snail trails reduce the openness of the fabric, increasing the efficacy as a filter.
Con: Snail trails and taint stains in your face

Pro: Reducing the amount of products one needs in everyday life
Con: You have a panty on your head

Pro: You get attention
Con: This kind of attention
 
mattj1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure when a lady wears a thong as a mask it's a "protest". But when I do it's always "YOU'RE A PERVERT!" "WHO'S THONG IS THAT?!" "GET OUT OF HERE THIS IS AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy mistake to make in Japan. The vending machines are right next to each other.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She told the cashier she was never shopping at that store again because it smelled like shiat.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old attention whore gets attention.

Maybe just stop putting these farking idiots on the intertubes. We know there are stupid people, I don't need to get to know each of them.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, at least she wasn't dicknosing it.
 
dietermodd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Always glad to be reminded that all the idiots aren't on these shores.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had no idea my ass smelled so bad.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would have been funnier if she'd put skid-marks on it.
 
