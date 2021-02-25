 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   An unmourned covid victim   (ktla.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just taking a year off, spending some quality time with their new baby flus; might even finish its novel. Has high hopes during next Republican administration that one of their sons will be named Surgeon General.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
See? COVID is just the Flu!
...is what the derpers on Facebook have been saying when the decrease in flu numbers gets pointed out.

It's like talking to a wall, if that wall kept interrupting to tell you stupid, incorrect, commonsense derp.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is my Qpublican math right? 500,000 - 60,000 = it's just like the flu
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: It's like talking to a wall, if that wall kept interrupting to tell you stupid, incorrect, commonsense derp.


Which is why I talk to walls. They don't do crap like that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm honestly pissed at myself for not wearing a mask during flu season for my entire life. Been laid out more than once.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another unmourned victim:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now I feel bad for getting that flu shot. What if I contribute to the extinction of a whole kind of virus?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: See? COVID is just the Flu!
...is what the derpers on Facebook have been saying when the decrease in flu numbers gets pointed out.

It's like talking to a wall, if that wall kept interrupting to tell you stupid, incorrect, commonsense derp.


Yeah, came here to say the same thing. They also think the death numbers are 'normal', despite there being an increase in overall deaths last year. Normal as in regular flu deaths and the people who died in car wrecks that had Covid making it a Covid death. -they really are like flat-earthers now.
 
Creoena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: See? COVID is just the Flu!
...is what the derpers on Facebook have been saying when the decrease in flu numbers gets pointed out.

It's like talking to a wall, if that wall kept interrupting to tell you stupid, incorrect, commonsense derp.


Don't forget that, according to their 'logic', hospitals are reporting flu as COVID to get extra funding.

/or that Bill Gates can now use the COVID vaccine to give people his nanoprobes or something, so he doesn't need to create a new flu variant to make a 'vaccine' for
 
snowshovel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, the plans Trump put into place worked against the flu? Intresting.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Another unmourned victim:
[Fark user image 425x229]


@THEHermanCain is still very much alive and kicking, though.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm honestly pissed at myself for not wearing a mask during flu season for my entire life. Been laid out more than once.


Well, a mask would keep you from giving it to anyone *else* anyway.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Moving forward, maybe mask use during flu season will become more of a thing. Even though the non N95 masks are porous enough to let some virus through, they seem to greatly reduce the amount of vapor disbursement.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Now I feel bad for getting that flu shot. What if I contribute to the extinction of a whole kind of virus?


Lol, nope. The flu has PLENTY of wild reservoirs, primarily migratory birds that do a great job of spreading it over vast distances, which infects pigs and chickens, and other animals that humans interact with and then it makes the jump from them to us. But hopefully mRNA vaccine tech will make it so that the flu is no longer a killer among humans.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flu? I haven't even had a cold, sore throat, sniffles. That mask might become a permanent part of my wardrobe.
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The deep state, big pharm and elitist scientist had to do something. We figured out real quick that covid was just another flu. Because they wanted to get rich forcing everyone to get free vaccines for "covid" that had to make it look bad so they made the flu look good. study it out
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Interesting, most of our instructors usually get the locker room mung about mid december. Its a Cough that doesnt go away til the snow melts and things warm up. No sign of it this year cause of masks being required and per management and common sense, we dont stay in the locker room for more than 10 or 15 minutes at a time.
Couple that with not going to the bars and cooking and eating at home, and
It's an easy price to pay for staying healthy all winter long.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or, the doctors are just classifying all of the actual flu cases as COVID to make Trump look bad and get all that lucrative COVID money.  I heard doctors actually get individual checks of $50,000 for each COVID case they diagnose, probably from Soros or something.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm honestly pissed at myself for not wearing a mask during flu season for my entire life. Been laid out more than once.


But I've been reassured by the maskholes that masks don't work! How do I reconcile this?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been wondering how much all the masking and social distancing may be reducing the spread of other respiratory bugs aside from COVID.

In a normal winter, I can count on getting at least one or two good colds.  Occasionally I get the flu, but usually not, since I always get the flu shot.

This year though, since we all started masking about 9 months ago or so - I've had nothing.  Not even a slight case of runny nose or sniffles.

I know I'm really tempting fate here, like commenting on a no-hitter in progress.  But I still find it interesting.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hospitals didn't have a billing option for flu/covid combo testing.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Almost like reduced travel, masks and socially distancing works.
 
