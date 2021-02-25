 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   VD rates expected to shoot up 40% next week. Vaccine distribution that is   (bloomberg.com) divider line
35
    More: News, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 1:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do I still have to mask my penis after I get vaccinated?
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the vaccination rate gets high enough for people to get out socialize again, I'm pretty sure the VD rate is going to explode like that anyway.  It'll be what standup comedians in the 1990s said would happen if they cured HIV.  Bring a poncho and be mindful of the splash zones.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm losing my virginity on Thursday.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Do I still have to mask my penis after I get vaccinated?


Fark user imageView Full Size

This happens,True story
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I gotta stop contacting VD.......Valentine's Day etc......
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the elderly getting vaccinated first, you know the retirement homes are going to be turning into wall-to-wall fark fests. STIs are going to spread like wildfire among the geriatric crowd.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Do I still have to mask my penis after I get vaccinated?


Depends if you can keep your hands off you step-sister, step-mother, step-MILF, step-sheep.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine rates are so great only because Donald J. Trump, super genius disease expert and Your Favorite President, created such a fantastic foundation for Sleepy Joe to build on.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: With the elderly getting vaccinated first, you know the retirement homes are going to be turning into wall-to-wall fark fests. STIs are going to spread like wildfire among the geriatric crowd.


What do you think is happening now? The ones that can already fark like bunnies
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just scared the sh*t out of me subby.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents are fully vaccinated as of 2 weeks ago, and they live here.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope they're careful.  My dad has a bad back.  He doesn't need that kind of action.
 
NKURyan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad gets his first shot next Monday, which means my entire immediate family - two sisters, my parents, and my grandparents - will be completely vaccinated by the end of March. Nice to have a family of teachers and health care workers (my dad's just old).

It's a pretty big weight of my shoulders for sure.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From the same publication that was incorrectly optimistic about a President Bloomberg.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: With the elderly getting vaccinated first, you know the retirement homes are going to be turning into wall-to-wall fark fests. STIs are going to spread like wildfire among the geriatric crowd.


Go on...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mrs. and I get our first shot tomorrow.  Yay for being classified 'caregiver' thanks to special needs adoption.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The other VD to shoot up a few weeks later.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great, it'd be nice to get one before farking June.  Should've spent the last few years smoking, drinking and gaining weight I guess.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: You just scared the sh*t out of me subby.


You were with subby's mom ?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An Irish girl comes home from college, and she says, " Mother, I've got me a case of VD." Her mother says, " Put it in the cellar, your old man'll drink anything."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Peak vaccine distribution will probably occur in May

But I probably can't get a vaccine until the end of July....so maybe don't peak in May?

/I'm the last in line
//like Ronnie James Dio
///RIP
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I suppose we should ... clap?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm getting #2 of the Pfizer on Monday. I feel guilty because I'm really not high risk but to my knowledge, I couldn't  send someone in my place. I was initially leery of the vaccine because I was still choking on trumpstench. I've since reconsidered and consider myself lucky. My husband won't get it. He has his reasons I don't agree with. Hopefully neither of us get it. We have too many things to do to get sick.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My parents are fully vaccinated as of 2 weeks ago, and they live here.
[Fark user image image 850x680]
I hope they're careful.  My dad has a bad back.  He doesn't need that kind of action.


COVID is the least of your worries there.

If you know what I mean...
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: Great, it'd be nice to get one before farking June.

sitcomsonline.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I'm losing my virginity on Thursday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mad_Radhu: With the elderly getting vaccinated first, you know the retirement homes are going to be turning into wall-to-wall fark fests. STIs are going to spread like wildfire among the geriatric crowd.

Go on...


Lemon Parties, Lime Parties, Limon Parties. It's going to be crazy.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great, I'll cancel my order for the fake driver's license that says I'm 65 year old.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkregurgitator: Great, it'd be nice to get one before farking June.  Should've spent the last few years smoking, drinking and gaining weight I guess.


Hopefully people will see how taking care of yourself makes a difference in fighting these kind of things.  Who am I kidding?  That's never going to happen, and everyone else will have to suffer because of peoples shiatty lifestyles.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: farkregurgitator: Great, it'd be nice to get one before farking June.  Should've spent the last few years smoking, drinking and gaining weight I guess.

Hopefully people will see how taking care of yourself makes a difference in fighting these kind of things.  Who am I kidding?  That's never going to happen, and everyone else will have to suffer because of peoples shiatty lifestyles.


Well I see that we have come to the "blame the addicts and fat people" portion of this pandemic. Lovely.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, maybe I'll get mine before July.

/Only 68
//Live in Oregon
///They haven't even finished the healthcare folks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Rapmaster2000: My parents are fully vaccinated as of 2 weeks ago, and they live here.
[Fark user image image 850x680]
I hope they're careful.  My dad has a bad back.  He doesn't need that kind of action.

COVID is the least of your worries there.

If you know what I mean...


They've already dealt with heart attacks and cancer.  At this point, those are the least of their worries.
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Owangotang: Jeebus Saves: farkregurgitator: Great, it'd be nice to get one before farking June.  Should've spent the last few years smoking, drinking and gaining weight I guess.

Hopefully people will see how taking care of yourself makes a difference in fighting these kind of things.  Who am I kidding?  That's never going to happen, and everyone else will have to suffer because of peoples shiatty lifestyles.

Well I see that we have come to the "blame the addicts and fat people" portion of this pandemic. Lovely.


You sound fat.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does this mean Subby's mom is available for comment?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

natazha: So, maybe I'll get mine before July.

/Only 68
//Live in Oregon
///They haven't even finished the healthcare folks.


My parents were just able to schedule theirs and are getting the first shots next week. At 74, they're a bit older than you but hopefully the pace of vaccination will pick up so more age groups can get theirs.

/they're also in Oregon
//I'm only 41 & not in healthcare or anything so I've got awhile to wait
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.