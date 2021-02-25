 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1779, the British surrendered Fort Sackville, setting up a string of military moves that would eventually culminate in Lobelia Sackville-Baggins scheming to take over Bag End   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Mississippi River, Native Americans, George Rogers Clark, Kentucky, American Revolutionary War, Fort Sackville, Indiana, Native Americans in the United States  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A lot of brave men came from Sackville.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While the British controlled Fort Sackville, patriots had to use reusable bags and to a man, they vowed that once sackville fell, no Merican would ever have to remember to bring reusable bags in to a grocery store ever again.
 
BigChad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The British General of Fort Sackville got sacked.  And bit by a Moose.  Nasty bites.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ProudFEET!
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those who have sacked Fort Sackville have been sacked.

The war has been completed at great expense and at the last minute
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every Sack Down in Sackville Liked Christmas a lot...
But the Grinch,Who lived just north of Sackville, Did NOT!
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
#TeamOtho
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Count the spoons.
 
