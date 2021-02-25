 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   China denies asking US diplomats to back dat azz up   (aljazeera.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Diplomacy, US media, United States diplomats, US personnel, United Nations, US State Department spokesperson, Diplomatic immunity, Washington Post  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 7:12 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UTIA
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well if you can't trust the apparatchiks of an evil, racist regime, who can you trust?

/now some idiot will ask me if I'm referring to the Trump administration
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We subjected them to a completely different anal test."
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
someone told me the Asian probes are a lot smaller
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In some places you gotta pay extra for that
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What what?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What what?


In the butt.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The procedure has been applied in China because it is reportedly more accurate than nasal or mouth swabs."  Yeah right, China, we know you're into the butt stuff.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.